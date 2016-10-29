Disturbing questions to ask Atheists

At the prompting of they guys at the “Rome Is Burning” Show (please click here please go check them out). This is not a paid endorsement as we do not do any product endorsements at this time on Escaping Atheism (though we’re not opposed to it since Escaping Atheism is most assuredly NOT an authorized ministry of any Church).

So a few weeks ago I had an interesting conversation with Wil at Placeholder Films. I ran my mouth long as I often do, but it was an interesting conversation. I explained how I walked all the way from Atheism Central to Vatican City, but in the second half hour I had some questions for him that I was certain would convince a rational person that there is something intensely ideological and rather predictable about the way Atheists think. I was really pretty sure that with some reflection, almost all his answers were faith statements, or let’s call them sentiment. I got them all from conversations with Atheists and things I would sometimes think when I was an Atheist.

A lot of people found these questions and answers interesting so I’m pasting them below the video conversation we had. And we’re scheduled to talk with Wil again tomorrow around 2pm Eastern on his channel. Can’t wait!

Hey by the way please support us in work like this on Patreon, yo!

Here were the questions I asked this bright young man. Do you the listener/supporter or even critic/”skeptic” have suggestions on how to sharpen the questions? Because I think this informal experiment bears repeating for any Christians or members of other religions:

Answer Yes or No (or “lean mostly yes” or “lean mostly no”):

1 Atheism is not a belief, it’s lack of belief. It is totally non-ideological.

2 Atheism says nothing whatsoever about your personality or your views.

3 Atheism is about science, logic, reason, and evidence. Religion is the opposite of those things.

4 Atheism is about facts over feelings.

5 Atheism frees minds and teaches people how to think for themselves.

6 There is no evidence for God

7 Science is how we determine if things are true or not.

8 The reason we can trust science is that it frequently overturns itself if it turns out to be wrong.

9 Science is something that helps you overcome religion.

10 Religion is delusional or brainwashing.

11 Overcoming religion is a good thing because it’s backward superstition holding back human progress and enlightenment.

12 Skepticism is a scientific principle or is inherently scientific.

13 Occam’s Razor is a scientific principle or is inherently scientific.

14 If you see something that seems impossible, you must have imagined it or were always just fooled.

15 The laws of physics don’t change or, if they do, they only change in ways scientists can predict and measure.

16 The human mind is entirely a property or function or emergent effects of chemicals in the brain and/or Central Nervous System.

17 There are no forces, phenomena, or entities which exist outside of or apart from physical nature.

18 The laws of physics are explained by science.

19 If God exists, human beings are intelligent, wise, and moral enough to pass judgement on God’s actions and motives.

20 It is appropropriate to worry about the effects of religion on people, but there’s no reason to worry about Atheism.

(Prepared for a podcast.)

—

Update: Screen shot of original article before this update here: http://imgur.com/a/BuBlw

(Provided because Atheists tend to quickly pounce on any deviation as an act of bad faith):

Here is how I marked Wil’s answers:

1 Atheism is not a belief, it’s lack of belief. It is totally non-ideological. Yes

2 Atheism says nothing whatsoever about your personality or your views. Yes

3 Atheism is about science, logic, reason, and evidence. Religion is the opposite of those things. No/not

4 Atheism is about facts over feelings. Yes

5 Atheism frees minds and teaches people how to think for themselves. Neutral

6 There is no evidence for God. Yes

7 Science is how we determine if things are true or not. Yes

8 The reason we can trust science is that it frequently overturns itself if it turns out to be wrong. No

9 Science is something that helps you overcome religion. NO

10 Religion is delusional or brainwashing. Yes

11 Overcoming religion is a good thing because it’s backward superstition holding back human progress and enlightenment. Yes

12 Skepticism is a scientific principle or is inherently scientific. No (but core, needed)

13 Occam’s Razor is a scientific principle or is inherently scientific. Yes

14 If you see something that seems impossible, you must have imagined it or were always just fooled. NO

15 The laws of physics don’t change or, if they do, they only change in ways scientists can predict and measure. No* (quantum objection)

16 The human mind is entirely a property or function or emergent effects of chemicals. in the brain and/or Central Nervous System. Yes

17 There are no forces, phenomena, or entities which exist outside of or apart from physical nature. Yes

18 The laws of physics are explained by science. Yes

19 If God exists, human beings are intelligent, wise, and moral enough to pass judgement on God’s actions and motives. Yes

20 It is appropropriate to worry about the effects of religion on people, but there’s no reason to worry about Atheism. No

Once again Wil is not to be crucified for his responses (pun intended) because they were asked off the top of his head, the fact that they are general sentiment not ironclad ideas is accepted, where he took exception I noted he took some exception and you can decide what you think. But here were his answers. And any serious Non-Atheist would answer “No” to most or all these questions, and almost any Atheist would be predicted to lean “Yes” on most of them.

“Atheist/Skeptic/Rationalist” community you have an ideology problem and it’s quite glaring. Especially when you keep screaming that you can ‘t have one.

Wil’s answers:

—

1 Atheism is not a belief, it’s lack of belief. It is totally non-ideological. Yes

2 Atheism says nothing whatsoever about your personality or your views. Yes

3 Atheism is about science, logic, reason, and evidence. Religion is the opposite of those things. No

4 Atheism is about facts over feelings. Yes

5 Atheism frees minds and teaches people how to think for themselves. Neutral

6 There is no evidence for God. Yes

7 Science is how we determine if things are true or not. Yes

8 The reason we can trust science is that it frequently overturns itself if it turns out to be wrong. No

9 Science is something that helps you overcome religion. No (some maybe)

10 Religion is delusional or brainwashing. Yes

11 Overcoming religion is a good thing because it’s backward superstition holding back human progress and enlightenment. Yes

12 Skepticism is a scientific principle or is inherently scientific. No (but core, needed)

13 Occam’s Razor is a scientific principle or is inherently scientific. Yes

14 If you see something that seems impossible, you must have imagined it or were always just fooled. NO

15 The laws of physics don’t change or, if they do, they only change in ways scientists can predict and measure. No* (quantum objection)

16 The human mind is entirely a property or function or emergent effects of chemicals. in the brain and/or Central Nervous System. Yes

17 There are no forces, phenomena, or entities which exist outside of or apart from physical nature. Yes

18 The laws of physics are explained by science. Yes

19 If God exists, human beings are intelligent, wise, and moral enough to pass judgement on God’s actions and motives. Yes

20 It is appropropriate to worry about the effects of religion on people, but there’s no reason to worry about Atheism. No

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

