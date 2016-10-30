Atheism Cult’s Catalog of Anti-Theist Psychological Tactics (draft two)

Inspired from a classic MRA document, the Catalog of Anti-Male Shaming tactics,” this is the first draft of a hopefully growing list of rote-response Talking Points used by Atheism cultists routinely to shift the subject away from the dogmatic, unproven, pseudoscience and/or pseudohistory peddled by the modern Atheism cult.

To be clear, these are things that routinely come out of Atheist mouths these days. I am open to input for any I have missed. The list may also benefit from categorization–this is a second draft for public scrutiny, the first, with little difference, is on my blog –DE

Scripted Robotic Atheist Comments – Draft Two:

You’re simpleminded and childish.

I don’t believe in your particular Sky fairy I understand Science!

You have an Imaginary Friend you call God or whatever.

You’re in denial about reality.

You’re just afraid to die.

You can’t accept that Science has defeated your Bronze Age superstition.

No matter what you say, Evolution is still right!

Learn Science! Didn’t anyone tell you about the Big Bang?

You don’t want to give up your cherished beliefs

You’re bitter because Atheism is now popular and your religion is dying.

All religion is dying science has triumphed over it and that makes you afraid.

You just want people’s minds to be controlled.

You’re afraid to think for yourself.

You’re exaggerating the hatefulness of Atheism.

You’re paranoid about Atheists and see Atheists everywhere.

I’m not even an Atheist! I’m just agnostic/apatheist/Christian who agrees with all Atheism cult Talking Points.



You just want your religion in charge of everything.

You just hate that anyone is having sex without your permission.

You hate gays and want to control/convert/brainwash/imprison/kill them.

You hate women and want to control them.

You hate all Atheists.

You’re delusional/crazy.

Real men don’t kneel to anyone or anything!

Independent minds worship nothing!

You just want to force women/men to get married and have children.

Your religion is scary: [insert random Futrellized Bible verse here]

Inquisitions

Witch hunts

Crusades

Religion creates war.

You’re one of those right-wing wackos.

You’re a closet commie.

You’re an extremist.

You sound like the KKK. The KKK was Christian and responsible for all the lynchings and racism.

Stop generalizing! Not All Atheists Are Like That!

That’s an anti-Atheist stereotype!

Why do you hate women?

You are insensitive to the plight of your religion’s victims!

You are mean-spirited.

You want to roll back civil rights of women!

You’re being rude and that makes me think I should avoid your religion.

Shouldn’t you be nice to people? Isn’t that what Jesus said?

You’re unstable.

You have issues.

You need therapy.

Weirdo!

You just want money for your religious scam.

How can you be so rude to someone who was abused by religious authority figures?

You were never really an Atheist.

You just don’t understand True Atheism.

I just worship one less god than you!

You have no evidence!

NB: More suggestions are welcome! –DE

