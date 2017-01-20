Why Atheism and TJ Kirk are ridiculous

All religious people should read and listen to TJ Kirk talk about religion. Christians especially should take note. This man wants to convert your children. He’ll call it “deconverting” because that’s the terminology his cult uses. Anyway, please do watch, and start paying attention to these people. They want to control your life and your kids’s life, and they lie when they say otherwise.

Deflating Atheism: Scientology is an Atheist religion

Andrew Strateletes on Why Atheism Is Ridiculous

