Please help us produce more AND HIGHER QUALITY materials like this–Like, Subscribe, support us on our fundraising platforms on http://www.patreon.com/escapingatheism or http://www.escapingatheism.

This like all Escaping Atheism material is released under Creative Commons Share & Share Alike/Credit source license. All images from Vox Day’s blog, from Eve Keneinan, or as-credited.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest