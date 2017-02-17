Escaping Atheism Hangout #001: Andrew & Max: Evangelicals, Atheism, and orthodox Christianity

First ever Escaping Atheism hang out features our very own Andrew Stratelates and Max Kolbe. Max discusses his parent’s traditions of King James Bible fundamentalism on one side and Calvinist (Reform) Christianity on the other. Andrew and Max explore the difference between modern evangelicalism and orthodox Christianity, which has an apostolic tradition. (Defined in the hangout) The concept that accepting a belief alone brings salvation is linked to both atheism and evangelicalism.

Later in the hangout, Max and Andrew discuss rejecting the “traditions of men” as being a tradition itself, along with the hazards of attempting to read the Bible without greater context or education. Max also brings up evangelical young earth creationism. Towards the very end, Andrew and Max offer praise for parts of modern evangelical culture including being the more prominent keepers of traditional Christian lifestyles.

