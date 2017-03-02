Captain Capitalism Doesn’t Understand Christianity or Atheism

Max Kolbe responds to a Captain Capitalism video discussing Christianity and “good” Christians versus “bad” Christians. Max observes that like many militant atheists, Captain Capitalism comes from an authoritarian to possibly dysfunctional religious household and has gone no farther in resolving or separating religion from his experiences. Refutes specific arguments within the video.

Recommend reading list/resources from video:

Rage Against God Peter Hitchens

Bachelor Pad Economics by Aaron Clarey

The Curse of the High IQ by Aaron Clarey

Born Believers: The Science of Children’s Religious Belief by Justlin L. Barrett.

The Irrational Atheist by Vox Day

The Last Superstition by Ed Feser

Atheist Delusions by David Bentley Hart

The Scapegoat by Rene Girard

Violence and the Sacred by Rene Girard

God is Not Dead by Amit Goswami

God and the Afterlife by Jeffrey Long and Paul Perry

Escaping Atheism 5: Scientifi Evidence for God. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAQp8…

Deposit of the Faith by Hubert M. Sanders Jr.

The Devil’s Delusion: Atheism and its Scientific Pretensions by David Berlinski

Cold-Case Christianity by J. Warner Wallace

The Challenge of Jesus by N.T. Wright

Jesus of Nazareth by Joseph Ratzinger

