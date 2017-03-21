New Atheist Denial of History with Borden Painter, Part 1

Max Kolbe interviews Professor Borden Painter, a distinguished historian who has written The New Atheist Denial of History. Professor Painter begins by offering up his background and interest in new atheists and their version of history. He had read Sam Harris, Christopher Hitchens, and Richard Dawkins and found their history wanting.

Max and Professor Painter discuss the issues with their history in particular within the books. Professor Painter points out ideological driven history in his books and his anger over the particularly bad history. Discussion turns specific examples of substandard history from atheist books and groups. Stalin in particular is topic that atheists have trouble issue.

Unfortunately, Professor Painter has not had an offer to debate new atheists, although has responded in writing to Richard Carrier. Max discusses and praises The New Atheist Denial of History and it’s academic framework.

Professor Painter details the issues with the approach of the new atheist history. Max reads several strong quotes regarding new atheist history. Max then outlines the structure of The New Atheist Denial of History and asks Professor Painter for a few details from each section.

