About Sy Garte

Sy Garte is a distinguished biochemist with 214 publications and extensive work in cancer research over a career spanning decades. Max Kolbe had lively discussion with him about his birth into an atheist family and his journey to Christianity. He’s graciously given us permission to publish his Curriculum Vitae, an academic resume listing teaching experience, grants, publication history and other related activities.

Sy Garte’s CURRICULUM VITAE

EMPLOYMENT:

2016- Present Adjunct Professor

Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology

Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy

Rutgers University

2015- Present President,

Natural Philosophy Institute Inc.

Rockville MD

2009-2015 Director

Division of Physiological and Pathological Sciences

Center for Scientific Review, National Institutes of Health (NIH)

2014 Interim Vice President for Research

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

Bethesda MD.

2010-2011 Acting Director

Division of AIDS, Behavioral and Population Sciences

Center for Scientific Review, NIH

2005-2009 Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences

Graduate School of Public Health

Director, Molecular Carcinogenesis Program

University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute

Pittsburgh PA.

1998-2005 Professor

School of Public Health

Rutgers University

New Brunswick NJ

1998-2009 Scientific Director

Genetics Research Institute

Milan Italy

1997-1998 Visiting Scientist

Epidemiology Research Institute

University of Milan, Milan Italy

1992-1997 Professor

Department of Environmental Medicine

New York University Medical Center

New York, New York

1987-1992: Associate Professor

Department of Environmental Medicine

New York University Medical Center

1979-1987: Assistant Professor

Department of Environmental Medicine

New York University Medical Center

1975-1979: Post-doctoral Trainee and Associate Research Scientist

Department of Environmental Medicine

New York University Medical Center

1970-1975: Lecturer

Department of Chemistry

City College of New York

New York, New York

INVITED PRESENTATIONS:

“New Ideas in Evolutionary Biology: A Christian Perspective” Presented at the June 24th meeting of the American Scientific Association Washington DC Metro Section http://www2.asa3.org/movies/WDCASA2016Garte.mp4

“Humility, Science and Faith” Presented at the Lenten Discussion at Rockville United Methodist Church, Feb 19, 2016.

“New Ideas in Evolutionary Biology” Presented at the Biologos Conference on Evolution and Christian Faith, July 2, 2015. http://biologos.org/resources/audio-visual/new-ideas-in-evoutionary-biology#sthash.0NEjWiNY.dpuf

“Science and Faith” A 10 week course given at Rockville United Methodist Church from September through November 2014. Co-taught with Mark Meredith.

“The Grants Process at NIH” Presented at the Vice President for Research Seminar at USUSH, September 10,2014

“My Journey from Atheism to Faith” Presented at the Biologos Celebration of Faith Workshop, April 26, 2013, New York, NY.

“Evolutionary Thinking and the Christian Faith” A two part symposium organized at the Rockville United Methodist Church, July 7 and July 14, 2013.

“Peer Review of Toxicology and Environmental Health Related Applications.” Presented at Society of Toxicology Annual Meeting. Washington DC. Mar 9, 2011.

“The Peer Review Process at CSR” Presented at the National Cancer Institute Mar 3 2009

“Environment and Health: Recent Global Trends” Presented at the Workshop on Environment and Health at The International Environment Festival, Milan Italy, June 5, 2008.

“Environmental Toxicology in Humans: From Molecular Epidemiology to Mechanism.” Seminar presented at the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, School of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh Nov 19, 2007.

“WHERE WE STAND:A Surprising Look at the Real State of Our Planet” Televised (CSPAN) Seminar and Panel Discussion at the American Enterprise Institute, Washington DC. Nov 3, 2007

“Genetic Susceptibility to Benzene Toxicity in Humans” Presented at Public Health Applications Of Human Biomonitoring An International Workshop sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the International Council of Chemical Associations Minneapolis MN September 24 2007

“From Molecular Epidemiology to Observational Mechanistic Analysis” Presented at the UPCI annual Retreat, Johnstown PA, June 22, 2006

“The GSEC Project: State of the Art” Presented at the ECNIS Project Workshop, Torino Italy, May 29 2006

“Metabolic Genes As Markers Of Biochemical Susceptibility: A Mechanistic Approach”. Presented at the 35th Annual Meeting of the European Environmental Mutagen Society Environment and human genetic disease – Causes, mechanisms and effects July 4, 2005 Kos, Greece.

“Biochemical Susceptibility: An Approach to the Genetics of Environmental Carcinogenesis”. University of Pitsburgh School of Public Health, Department of Environmental and Occupational Health. March 29, 2005.

“Metabolic, Genotoxic and Genetic Susceptibility Biomarkers in Bulgarian Petrochemical Workers Exposed to Benzene”. Presented at the Symposium on Recent Advances in Benzene Toxicity Munich Germany October 11, 2004.

“Race and Genetic Ancestry in Biomedical Research” Presented at the Meeting on Human Genetic Variation: from Evolution to Health. Italian Institute of Anthropology Univerity of Rome “La Sapienza” Nov 19, 2004.

“Racial categorization and genetic variation” Presented at the Genetic Variation Consortium of the ELSI program, NHGRI, Bethesda MD. July 12, 2004.

“Genetic susceptibility to environmental carcinogens – the GSEC database” 1st International Conference on Molecular Research in Environmental Medicine, Duesseldorf, Germany March 18, 2004

“Polymorphisms in metabolic genes” 7th International Symposium on Molecular Basis of Predictive Oncology and Intervention Strategies Nice, France Feb 7, 2004

“Genetics of Race” Meeting on Bioethics: Between Science and Rights. University of Sassari Nuoro, Sardinia, Italy, Oct. 31, 2003.

“Genetics and the Definition of Race” 4th UMDNJ/RWJMS Conference on Culturally Competent Care. Philadelphia PA. September 20, 2003.

“Genetics and Race Definition: A Public Health Perspective” Seminar presented at University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health, August 6, 2003.

“Race and Genetics” Presented at the WEACT Workshop on Human Genetics, Environment and Communities of Color, New York, NY. February 5, 2002.

“Metabolic Gene-Environment Interaction In Human Carcinogenesis” Presented at the Danish Ministry of Health, Research Center for Environmental Health Meeting, Copenhagen, Denmark, November 9, 2001.

“A Re-Assessment of the Role of Metabolic Susceptibility Genes in Human Cancer” Presented at the Department of Envionmental Health, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Baltimore MD, February 19, 2001.

“Polymorphisms in Metabolic Genes: Population Frequencies and Cancer Susceptibility” Presented at the Mario Negri Institute, Milan, Italy, January 22, 2001.

“From the Laboratory to Epidemiology” Presented at the Italian Association of Epidemiology, Rome Italy, October 19, 2000.

“Molecular Epidemiology of Cancer in African Americans” Presented at the Pulmonology Division, Harlem Hospital, May 16, 2000.

“Frequency of Common Polymorphisms in Different Populations, and their Association with Chemical Exposures” Presented at the annual meeting of the International Epidemiological Association Sept. 3 1999, Florence Italy.

“Polymorphisms in Metabolic Genes and Susceptibility to Cancer” Seminar at the Department of Medical Genetics, University of Milano, Milan, Italy, Jan 21, 1999.

“Metabolic Gene Polymorphisms and interaction with Environmental Exposure” Presented at the Course on Carcinogenesis: Mechanisms of Action and Estimate of Risk. Superior Institute of Health, Rome, Italy, Nov. 17, 1999

“Genetic Susceptibility to Cancer” Seminar presented at Institute of Cancer Research University of Genova Italy Mar 30, 1999.

“Metabolic Gene Polymorphisms and Individual Susceptibility to Environmental Toxicants” Presented at the 24th Annual Toxicology Forum, Washington DC., February 1, 1999.

“Population Genetics of Polymorphisms in Metabolic Susceptibility Genes” Presented at the Annual Meeting of the Italian Environmental Mutagenesis Society, Cortona Italy, October 8, 1998.

“Genotype and Expression of Metabolic Genes as Markers of Susceptibility and Exposure” Seminar presented at EOHSI, Piscataway N.J. Sept 28, 1998.

“Health Effects of Butadiene:Informing the Regulatory Process” Presented at the Joint HEI/EC Directorate General XI Workshop on Butadiene, Brussels Belgium, June 29, 1998.

“Metabolic Gene Polymorphisms in Susceptibility to Benzene Toxicity” Presented at the Biomed2/Benzene European Project Meeting Genova Italy, May 19, 1998.

“Standardization of DNA Techniques for Biomarker Studies” Presented at the Second Meeting of the Italian Coordinating group of the EPIC Study, Florence, Italy November 13, 1997.

“Gene-Environment Interactions in Biomarkers of Exposure and Susceptibility” Seminar presented at theDepartment of Occupational Medicine, University of Milan, Italy, June 20, 1997.

“Gene-Environmental Interactions in Molecular Epidemiology” Seminar presented at San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan Italy, Dec. 10, 1996.

“Gene Environment Interaction in the Application of Biomarkers of Exposure and Susceptibility” Seminar presented at the Occupational Medicine Institute, Umiversity of Milan, Mar 6, 1996

“Metabolic Genes as Biomarkers of Carcinogen Susceptibility and Exposure” Seminar presented at IARC, Lyon France, Mar. 22, 1996.

“Gene-Environment Interaction related to Cancer Susceptibility Genes” Seminar presented at the University of Torino, Italy, Mar 21, 1996.

”Gene-Environment Interactions in the use of Biomarkers of Cancer Susceptibility in Epidemiology” Presented at the IARC Workshop “Methodological Issues in the Use of Biomarkers in Cancer Epidemiology” Lyon France, February 22, 1996.

“Ethnic Differences in Cancer Susceptibility Genes” Presented at the US/Italy Workshop “Molecular Epidemiology” Portofino Italy, November 18, 1995.

“Enhanced Risk of Adenocarcinoma of the Lung and Prostate in African American Smokers Carrying a Novel Cytochrome P450 (CYP1A1) Polymoprphism.” Presented at the 15th International Symposium on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons, Ispra Italy, September 21, 1995.

“Genes in Molecular Epidemiology”. Seminar presented at the Skirball Institute and Kaplan Comprehensiver Cancer Center Experimental Oncology Seminar Series, New York University Medical Center, New York, N.Y. June 14, 1995.

“CYP1A1 Gene as a Biomarker for Environmental Exposure and Individual Susceptibility” Seminar presented at the American Health Foundation, Valhalla New York Dec. 5, 1994.

“An African American Specific CYP1A1 Polymorphism, and Cancer Susceptibility”. Seminar presented at Ciba Corning Inc., Walpole Mass. Oct 5, 1994.

“Racial Differences in CYP1A1 genotype and function” Presented at the International Symposium on Human health and the Environment: Mechanisms of Toxicity and Biomarkers to Assess Adverse Effects of Chemicals. Salsomaggiore Italy, Sept 27, 1994.

“CYP1A1 Genotype and Expression as a Novel Biomarker” Presented at the 24th Meeting of the European Environmental Mutagenesis Society Meeting on “Human Biomonitoring in Assessment of Genetic Risk”, Posnan, Poland Sept.3, 1994.

“Gene Expression Assays as Biomarkers for Hydrocarbon Exposure”. Seminar presented at the Institute of Occupational Medicine Lodz, Poland, August 31, 1994.

“Gene Expression and Genotype in Molecular Epidemiology” Seminar presented at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD Mar. 18, 1994.

“A Novel CYP1A1 in African Americans: Susceptibility to Lung Cancer” Presented at the U.S.-Japan Joint Environmental Panel Conference “Novel Methods to Assess Environmental Mutagens and Carcinogens”, Harriman, New York, Jan 27, 1994.

“Gene Alterations in Models of Environmental Carcinogenesis and Molecular Epidemiology”. Seminar Presented at University of Cinncinati Department of Environmental Health, January 13, 1994.

“The Environmental Carcinogenesis Program” Presented at the Progress in Cancer Seminar, Kaplan Comprehensive Cancer Center, New York University, NY April 23 1992

“Cytochrome P450 Gene Expression as a Marker for Toxic Exposure” Presented at the International Symposium on “Diet, Biochemical Markers and Cancer”, Malmo, Sweden, October 23, 1991.

“Specificity and Timing of c-myc Gene Amplification in Radiation-induced Rat Skin Tumors.” Presented at an NCI workshop on “The Function, Specificity and Induction of Cellulat Proteins Formed in Response to Damage from Ionizing Radiation.” Bethesda Md. Sept 5-6, 1991.

“Role of Oncogenes in Progression of Experimental Neoplasia in Vivo and in Vitro” Seminar presented At Pennsylvania State Medical College, Hershey PA. March 11, 1991.

“Gene Expression Assays as Molecular Markers for Epidemiology and Environmental Toxicology” Seminar presented at the Department of Environmental and Community Medicine, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. February 6, 1991.

“Activation of c-myc Oncogene as a Late Stage Event in Radiation Carcinogenesis. Seminar presented at Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Pennsylvania, November 16, 1989.

“Temporal Aspects of Oncogene Activation in Experimental Carcinogenesis”.

Presented at the Conference on Critical Target Genes in Chemical Carcinogenesis. Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, September 1014, 1989.

“Oncogene Activation as a Toxicological Endpoint: Experimental and Theoretical Approaches”. Presented at the Spring Symposium “Oncogenes” of MidAtlantic

Society of Toxicology. Wilmington, Delaware, May 17, 1989.

“Environmental Carcinogenesis A Rational View”. Presented at the Annual Toxicology Symposium “Update: Environmental Contaminants and Cancer”. Montclair State College, Upper Montclair, New Jersey, April 28, 1989.

“Oncogene Activation in Environmental Carcinogenesis”. Seminar presented at Eppley Cancer Research Institute. Omaha, Nebraska, April 13, 1989.

“Oncogene Activation and The Biology of Experimental Carcinogenesis”. Seminar presented at Chemical Industry Institute of Toxicology”, March 30, 1989.

“Oncogene Activation and Tumor Progression”. Seminar presented at Department Pathology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, March

31, 1989.

“Oncogene Activation in Rat Nasal Carcinomas”. Presented at Symposium on Nasal Carcinogenesis in Rodents. Relevance for Human Health Risk. Veldhoven, Netherlands, October 2428, 1988.

“Oncogene Activation in Carcinogeninduced Nasal and Skin Tumors”. Presented at U.S.Japan Joint Environmental Panel Conference on Molecular Approaches to Environmental Mutagenesis and Carcinogenesis. Yokohama, Japan, July 2426, 1988.

“Oncogenes and Mechanisms of Carcinogenesis”. Seminar presented at City College of New York, Department of Microbiology. May 16, 1988.

“Oncogene Activation in Experimental Carcinogenesis”. Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Department of Anatomy Seminar, January 6, 1988.

“Cellular Oncogenes” Seminar presented at the Department of Chemistry, Pace University, New York, NY March 9 1988

“Oncogene Activation in Environmental Carcinogenesis”. Rider College, Princeton, New Jersey, April 3, 1987.

“Protease Inhibitor Suppression of ras Oncogene Transformation”. National Cancer Institute Workshop on Protease Inhibitors as Cancer Chemopreventive Agents”. Dedham, Massachusetts, December 15, 1987.

“Oncogene Activation in Multistage Carcinogenesis”. American College of Toxicology Annual Meeting. Baltimore, Maryland, December 8, 1987.

“Oncogenes in Experimental Carcinogenesis: In Vivo and In Vitro Models”. Harvard School of Public Health, Seminar, October 21, 1987.

PROFESSIONAL ACTIVITIES:

2016- Member, WesleyNexus Board of Directors

2015- Vice President, Washington DC Metropolitan Area Section of the American Scientific Affiliation (ASA)

2014-2015 John Templeton Foundation Board of Advisors

2015-2016 Consultant for John Templeton Foundation Project on Peer Review.

2013-2014 Reviewer for the John Templeton Foundation Grants Program

2011-2012 Consultant for the Biologos Foundation “Evolution and Christian Faith” Grants Program

2011 Chair and Organizer, NIH Working Group for Environmental Health and Toxicology Working Group

2008 Special Review Committee for NIH Revision Awards for Studying Interactions Among Social, Behavioral, and Genetic Factors in Health

2007 Invited Participant at EPA State-of-the-Science Workshop on Low Dose-Response Extrapolation in Human Health Risk Assessment. Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.

2007 Participant and Discussant at “REACH: A New EU Approach to Chemical Safety: Lessons for the United States?” A conference on the European Union (EU) regulation providing for Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and restriction of CHemicals (REACH) University of Pittsburgh.

2006 Moderator, Session on Gene-Environment Interactions, Science2006, University of Pittsburgh.

2006 Participant at C-Change Research Summit

2006 Hillman Fellow for Innovative Cancer Research

2005 Senior Guest Editor, Mutation Research, Fundamental and Molecular Mechanisms of Mutagenesis

2005 Phase II Reviewer, NIEHS Superfund Program Project Grants Review Program

2004-2009. Editorial Board, Cancer Detection and Prevention.

2004 Session Chair, ICT X Satellite Meeting on Molecular Epidemiology Porvoo, Finland

2004 Member Organizing Committee ICT X Satellite Meeting on Molecular Epidemiology

2003-2004 Member, Genetic Variation Consortium, ELSI Program, NHGRI

2001 National Cancer Institute (NCI) Cancer Center Review Committee, Fred Hutchison Cancer Center, University of Washington

2001 Chair, Plenary session, IARC Workshop on Mechanistic Considerations in the Design and Interpretation of Molecular Epidemiologic Studies of Cancer, Lyon

2001 European Commission Evaluation Panel for Joint Dedicated Call on Endocrine Disrupters

2001 Consultant and Rapporteur for Workshop and Guidelines on Pharmacogenetics and Ethics, GlaxoSmithKline, Verona Italy

2000 Chair, Session on Molecular Epidemiology, at the London Symposium on Evaluation of Butadiene, Isoprene and Chloroprene Health Risk

1999-2009 International Committee for CYP Gene Nomenclature

1999-2005 Lecturer, IARC/ISI International Course in Molecular Epidemiology

1999 CoChair for NIEHS Superfund Program Project Grants Review Program

1998 Observer at IARC Monograph Meeting on Re-Evaluation of the Carcinogenicity of some Organic Compounds

1997-2009 Chair, Advisory Panel for Study on Genetic Susceptibility to Environmental Carcinogens

1997-2004 Coordinating Committee for the Italian EPIC Study

1996-7 National Cancer Institute (NCI) Cancer Center Review Committee for the University of Kentucky.

1996 Chair, Workshop on Transitional Epidemiology Studies for 1,3- Butadiene, Health Effects Institute (HEI)

1996 Chair, Plenary Session on “How will Biomarkers of Events at the Molecular Level be Useful in Addressing Enviromental Concerns?” HEI Annual Conference

1994 Chair, Review Panel for Health Effects Institute RFA 93-1

1993-2000 Research Committee, Health Effects Institute

1993-96 Organizing Committee for IARC Workshop on “Methodological Issues in the Use of Biological Markers of Exposure in Epidemiology”

1992-95 State Legislative Committee for the American Association for

Cancer Research, Chair, New York City Subcommittee.

1992 Scientific Advisory Panel, Chemical Industry Institute of Toxicology

1992 Discussion Leader, Task Force for Activities and Membership Development in Carcinogenesis, American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)

1992 Chair, Special Review Committee, National Collaborative Chemoprevention Project, NCI

1992 Chair, Program Project Review Committee for NCI at American Health Foundation

1991 Co-Chair, Session on “Genetic Alterations in Multistep Carcinogenesis” Annual meeting of the AACR.

1990-95 Board of Scientific Advisors, Cancer Prevention Research Institute

1990 Program Project Site Visit Committee for the NCI Louisiana State University

1990 Chemical Pathology Study Section

1989 Co-Chair, Session on “Oncogenes in Carcinogenesis” at the annual meeting of the AACR.

1988-92 Local Institutional Review Committee, American Cancer Society

1988-90 Scientific Advisory Board of Cancer Information Dissemination and Analysis Center – Carcinogenesis and Cancer Biology

1988-89 Chair, Molecular Biology Section, Program Committee for the AACR

1988 Special Review Committee for Genetic Alterations in Bladder Carcinogenesis for NCI

1988-96 Congressman Gilman’s Environmental Advisory Committee

1988 Special Review Committee for the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

1987 Special Review Committee for the National Chemoprevention Project of NCI

1987 Program Project Site Visit Committee for NCI at University of North Carolina

1987 Co-Chair, Session on “Oncogenes” at the annual meeting of the AACR

1987 Program Project Site Visit Committee for NCI at Southern Research Institute

1986 Co-Chair, Session on “DNA Repair and Transformation” at the Annual Meeting of the Environmental Mutagen Society

AWARDS

2014 Exceptional Service Award and Medal from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

2014 NIH Director’s Award for Rescheduling Peer Review meetings after the Government Shutdown

2013 Office of the Director Award (NIH) for participation in the Review Policy Committee Working Group on Resubmission Policy

2009 Above and Beyond Certificate of Appreciation, Director, NIH

COMMITTEES

National Institutes of Health

Review Policy Committee (RPC)

RPC Steering Committee

RPC Subcommittee on Resubmission Policy

RPC Subcommittee on Peer Review Quality Assessment (Chair)

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) Review Branch Assessment Working Group

Center for Scientific Review (CSR) Outreach Committee (Chair)

CSR Information Technology Steering Committee (Co Chair)

Employee Promotions Committee (Chair)

Organizing Committee for the Joint RPC/PLC Retreat

Working Group on Peri Council Issues for the Joint RPC/PLC Retreat (Chair)

University of Pittsburgh:

Program Director For Molecular Carcinogenesis, Medical Center

Marketing Committee, School of Public Health

Rutgers University:

Member International Affairs Committee

Chair, Ad hoc committee on Shelby Amendment

Molecular Epidemiology Search Committee

New York University:

Deputy Director – Institute of Environmental Medicine

Program Director – Environmental Carcinogenesis, Kaplan Comprehensive Cancer Center

Program Director – Research in Chemical and Physical Carcinogenesis, Environmental Health Sciences Center

Director Laboratory of Molecular Oncology

Chair Biological Safety Committee

Departmental Internal Advisory Committee

Ad Hoc Committee for Review of the Kaplan Comprehensive Cancer Center

Chair – Departmental Committee on Ethics in Research

Departmental Chair Search Committee

Exploratory Studies Grant Committee

Graduate Steering Committee

Departmental Internal Advisory Committee

Faculty Search Committee

Committee on Ethics in Research

Cancer Center Management Group

CONSULTANCIES

Cahill, Gordon, and Reindel

Goldman, Hafetz.

Burns, White and Hickton

Biologos Foundation

John Templeton Foundation

MISCELLANEOUS

Journal Reviewer for

Cancer Research, Carcinogenesis, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Molecular Carcinogenesis, Journal of Investigative Dermatology, Journal of Environmental and Public Health, Environmental Health Perspectives, Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention, Chem. Biol. Interact Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun Cancer Lett J. Theor. Biol J. Cancer Res. Clin. Oncol J. Tox. and Environ Health International Journal of Cancer Biomarkers Mutation Research J. Toxicology and Environmental Health..

Special Grant Reviewer for the National Cancer Institute, National Insitutue of Environmental Health Sciences, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Hudson River Foundation, CONSOLIDER Ingenio Program of the Spanish Secretary for Science and Technology, AIRC – Associazione Italiana Ricerca Cancro (Italian Association for Cancer Research), Dutch Cancer Society

The Executive Summit, Leadership Training Course from Brookings Executive Education

Blogger for thebookofworks.com

Member of the Cosmos Club, Washington DC.

Member of the President’s Inner Circle, Biologos Foundation

Reinstituted the Systemic Injury from Environmental Exposure study section to replace the long defunct toxicology study section.

Performed the first systematic study of the Impact of Study Sections based on Bibliometric measures of success.

PROFESSIONAL SOCIETIES:

AACR

New York Academy of Sciences

Mid-Atlantic Society of Toxicology

Society of Toxicology

EDITORIAL BOARDS:

Journal of Cancer Research and Clinical Oncology

Carcinogenesis

Cancer Detection and Prevention

HISTORY OF EXTERNAL GRANT SUPPORT:

As Principal Investigator – US Grants

National Cancer Institute, Grant #CA23806

“Biochemical Mechanisms of Tumor Promotion”

07/79-06/82, $85,000

American Cancer Society, Grant IN-14X (Seed Grant)

“Oncogenes in Tumor Promotion”

09/82-01/83, $5,000

National Cancer Institute, Grant #CA33874

“Phorbol Esters and a Phospholipid Ca Dependent Protein Kinase”

05/84-04/85, $48,693

National Cancer Institute, Grant #CA36342

“Transforming Genes in Inhalation Carcinogenesis”

07/84-06/92, $859,418

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Grant #ES03563

“Inhalation Carcinogenesis” (PROGRAM PROJECT), Component 4 – “Molecular

Characterization of Active Oncogenes in Rat Nasal Tumors Induced by Inhalation of Direct-Acting Carcinogens”

12/84-11/88, $273,873

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Grant #ES03847

Specialized Center of Research (SCOR) in “Genetic Toxicology,” Component 2 – “Specificity of Genotoxic Carcinogens in Oncogene Activation in Mouse Skin Tumors”.

12/85-11/88, $117,930

National Cancer Institute, Grant #CA43199

“Oncogene Activation in Radiation Carcinogenesis”

07/86-3/95, $870,847

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Grant #ES04895

“Methods to Detect and Predict Human Exposure to Toxic Superfund Chemicals”. (PROGRAM PROJECT), Component 3 – “Molecular Assays for Toxicant Exposure”

09/88-8/95, $581,464

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Grant ES05294

“Molecular Toxicology of Environmental Carcinogens” (PROGRAM PROJECT in collaboration with F. Perera, Columbia Univ.) “Analysis of P-450 Gene Expression in Human Lymphocytes”

12/1/89 – 11/30/94, $67,725

National Cancer Institute, Grant #CA52925

“Protease Inhibitor Suppression of Oncogene Function”

8/1/90 – 7/31/93, $312,183

National Cancer Institute, Grant #T32CA09664

“Training Grant in Environmental and Preventive Oncology”

7/1/91 – 6/30/96, $807,420

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

“Research in Environmental Health Sciences” (CENTER GRANT)

Supplement – “Lung Cancer Susceptibility Gene in African-Americans”

11/1/93 – 10/31/94, $75,000

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences #ES08363

“CYP1A1 As A Marker of Exposure and Susceptibility”

7/1/97 – 6/30/01 $597,078

National Institute of Human Genome Research, ELSI Program

“Implications of Genomics Research on Racial Definition”

7/1/02 – 6/30/04 $100,000

American Chemistry Council

“Biomarkers in Human Benzene Exposure”

9/1/03 – 8/31/07, $296,000

New Jersey State Commission on Cancer Research 05-1964-CCR-EO

“Breast Cancer and Estrogens in African Americans”

6/1/05-5/31/06 $49,500

Pittsburgh Foundation

“Hormone-Gene-Environment Interactions In Breast Cancer Risk For African Americans”

7/01/06 – 6/30/08 $65,000

Henry Hillman Foundation

Hillman Fellow for Innovative Cancer Research

“Interaction Bwetween Genetic Factors and Environmental Exposures in Human Cancer Causation”

1/01/06-12/31/07 $96,499

University of Pittsburgh Head and Neck SPORE

Pilot Project Grant

“Hypermethylation of Tumor Suppressor Genes in Secondary SCCHN in Relation to Smoking”

3/07-2/08 $74,250

National Cancer Institute P20CA132385

Environmental Oncology Partnership between Hampton University (A Historically African American College) and UPCI

09/01/07-06/30/09 $400,297

AMGEN

“Natural history of myelodisplastic syndrome”

09/01/07-12/31/08, $254,397

John Templeton Foundation Grant #57657

A New Biology of Spiritual Information

7/15 – 6/17 $195,000

As Collaborator in MultiCenter European Projects (Genetics Research Institute):

European Commission BIOMED II – BMH4-CT98-3785

Franco Merlo (Tumor Institute, Genoa) P.I.

(Subcontract To Genetics Research Institute)

“Exposure to Low Levels of Benzene, Interindividual Biological Variability, and Cancer Risk: A Multicentre European Study.”

9/1/99 – 8/31/02 £ 52,964,888 (€27,357.90)

Italian Association for Cancer Research (AIRC)

Domenico Palli (Azienda Ospedaliera Careggi, Florence Italy) P.I.

(Subcontract To Genetics Research Institute)

“Study of the Italian EPIC Cohort”

9/1/98 – 8/31/00 £70,000,000 (€36,157.02)

European Commission Fifth Framework Program – QLK4-CT-1999-00927

Paolo Vineis (University of Torino) P.I.

(Subcontract To Genetics Research Institute)

“Molecular Changes And Genetic Susceptibility In Relation To Air Pollution And Environmental Tobacco Smoke: A Case-Cohort Study In Non-Smokers Nested In The EPIC Investigation”

4/1/00-3/31/03 £ 64,595,903 (€33,365.65)

European Commission Fifth Framework Program – QLK4-CT-2000-00091

Peter Farmer Medical Research Council Leicester UK

(Subcontract To Genetics Research Institute)

“Effects of PAHs in Environmental Pollution on Exogenous and Endogenous DNA Damage”

4/1/01-3/31/04 £331,752,960 (€171,360)

European Commission Sixth Framework Program – Contract Number 513943

Konrad Rydzynski (Nofer Institute, Lodz, Poland) PI

(Subcontract To Genetics Research Institute)

“Environmental cancer risk, nutrition and individual susceptibility”

5/1/05 – 4/30/08 (€177,000)

European Commission Sixth Framework Program

Enrico Garaci (Superior Institute of Health, Rome, Italy) PI

(Subcontract To Genetics Research Institute)

“EU Public Health Outcome research and Indicators Collection”

4/1/05 – 3/31/06 (€92,000)

SOCIETY MEMBERSHIPS:

American Scientific Affiliation

AACR

Society of Toxicology

American Chemical Society

New York Academy of Sciences

MidAtlantic Society of Toxicology

TEACHING EXPERIENCE:

Director – Training Grant in Environmental Oncology NYU

Course Director – Graduate Program in Research Integrity NYU

Member – Graduate Steering Committee NYU

Courses Taught

NYU Department of Environmental Medicine:

Environmental Carcinogenesis

Genetic Toxicology

Biochemical Toxicology

Biomarkers

NYU School of Medicine:

Scientific Integrity

NYU School of Journalism:

Basic Fundamentals of Modern Biology

IARC/ISI International Course in Molecular Epidemiology:

Introduction To Molecular Biology And PCR

University of Pittsburgh:

Molecular Fundamentals of Environmental Health

Foundation for the Advancement of Education in the Sciences (FAES) at NIH:

Introduction to Environmental Health Science

Graduate Students (Ph.D.):

Andrew Hood, Ann Hochwalt, Mary Jean Sawey, Jose Morales, Frank Hubbard, Francis Crofts, Anita Ballesteros, Mary Felber, Alfred Wiedow, Stacy Lloyd

Post Doctoral Trainees:

Greg Cosma, Isaac Wirgin, Lydia Cox, Cheyl Grunwald, Guat-Lian Kramer, Nirmal Roy, Julie Trachman, Sabya Ganguly, Laura Gaspari, Valentina Paracchini, Jingyiang Chen

BOOKS and ARTICLES

Science Monographs

Garte, S. Book Review of Doubt is their product. Preventive Medicine 48:203–204, 2009

Wild C, Vineis P, and Garte S Molecular Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases. Wiley Press, London, 2008.

Garte, S. Genetic Susceptibility to Cancer Kluwer Press, Boston Dordrecht, 1998.

Garte, S.J. Molecular Environmental Biology Lewis Publishers. Boca Raton FL. 1994.

Mass Market

Garte S. A decade of Breathing Easier. Ottowa Citizen Dec. 31 2009

Garte S. WHERE WE STAND: A Surprising Look at the Real State of Our Planet Amacom Press, Oct, 2007

PUBLICATIONS (214)

Garte S. Teleology and the Origin of Evolution. Perspectives on Science and Christian Faith. In Press. 2017

Garte S. and Albert A. Evolution is Still Not a Theory in Crisis, but Neo-Darwinism Might Be. A review of Evolution: Still a Theory in Crisis by Michael Denton Guest Blog at Biologos.org. February 09, 2016.

Garte S. God and the New Evolutionary Biology God and Nature Magazine. American Scientific Affiliation. Winter 2016.

Garte S. New Ideas in Evolutionary Biology: From NDMS to EES. Perspectives on Science and Christian Faith 68:3-11, 2016.

Garte S. and Albert A. Review of A Troublesome Inheritance: Genes, Race and Human History by Nicholas Wade, Perspectives on Science and Christian Faith 67:1, 68, 2015.

Garte S. Evolution and Imago Dei Perspectives on Science and Christian Faith 65:242-244, 2013.

Garte, S. Science and Scientism in Biology God and Nature Magazine. American Scientific Affiliation. Winter 2013.

Garte, S. Adam and the Origin of Man God and Nature Magazine. American Scientific Affiliation.Summer 2012.

Garte, S. Evolution and Imago Dei God and Nature Magazine. American Scientific Affiliation.Fall 2012.

Dallal C, Garte S, Ragin C, Chen J, Lloyd S, Modugno F, Weissfeld J, Taioli E. Plasma Leptin levels, LEPR Q223R Polymorphism and Mammographic Breast Density: a cross-sectional study. Int J Biol Markers. 28(2): 161–167. 2013

Ragin C, Minor A,Agudo A, Farmer P, Garte S, Gonzales C, Kalina I, Matullo P, Popov T, Palli D , Peluso M, Riccieri F, Sram R, Vineis P, Taioli E. Pooled analysis of studies on DNA adducts and dietary vitamins. Mutat Res. 705(2):77-82 2010

Garte S. Human population genetic diversity as a function of SNP type from HAPMAP data. Am J Hum Biol. 22(3):297-300. 2010

Taioli E, Im A, Xu X, Veenstra TD, Ahrendt G, Garte S. Comparison of estrogens and estrogen metabolites in human breast tissue and urine. Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology 8:93-99 2010.

Taioli E, Ragin C, Wang X, Chen J, Langevin SM, Gaudi AR, Gollin SM, Garte S, Sobol RW. Recurrence in oral and pharyngeal cancer is associated with quantitative MGMT promoter methylation. BMC Cancer, 9:354 2009

Im A, Vogel V, Ahrendt G, Lloyd S, Garte S, Ragin C, Taioli E. Urinary estrogen metabolites in patients at high risk for breast cancer.. Carcinogenesis. 30:1532-5. 2009

Vaissière T, Cuenin C, Paliwal A, Vineis P, Hoek G, Krzyzanowski M, Airoldi L, Dunning A, Garte S, Malaveille C, Overvad K, Clavel-Chapelon F, Linseisen J, Boeing H, Trichopoulou A, Trichopoulos D, Kaladidi A, Palli D, Krogh V, Tumino R, Panico S, Bueno-De-Mesquita H, Peeters P, Kumle M, Gonzalez C, Martinez C, Dorronsoro M, Barricarte A, Navarro C, Quiros J, Berglund G, Janzon L, Jarvholm B, Day N, Key T, Saracci R, Kaaks R, Riboli E, Hainaut P, Herceg Z. Quantitative analysis of DNA methylation after whole bisulfitome amplification of a minute amount of DNA from body fluids. Epigenetics. 4:221-30. 2009

Pesatori AC, Garte S, Popov T, Georgieva T, Panev T, Bonzini M, Consonni D, Carugno M, Goldstein BD, Taioli E, Fontana V, Stagi E, Bertazzi PA, Merlo DF. Early effects of low benzene exposure on blood cell counts in Bulgarian petrochemical workers. Med Lav. 100:83-90, 2009

Sram RJ, Farmer P, Singh R, Garte S, Kalina I, Popov TA, Binkova B, Ragin C, Taioli E. Effect of Vitamin Levels on Biomarkers of Exposure and Oxidative Damage – The EXPAH Study. Mutation Research 672 129–134, 2009

Okobia MN, Bunker CH, Garte SJ, Zmuda JM, Ezeome ER, Anyanwu SNC, Uche EEO, Osime U, Ojukwu J, Kuller LK, Ferrell RF, Taioli E Cytochrome P450 1B1 Ile432Val Polymorphism and Breast Cancer Risk in Nigerian Women. Infect Agent Cancer.;4 Suppl 1:S12. 2009

Ragin CR, Dallal C, Okobia M, Jiangying Chen J, Garte S, Taioli E Leptin levels and leptin receptor polymorphism frequency in healthy populations. J. Infect.Diseases and Cancer, Infect Agent Cancer. 4 Suppl 1:S13. 2009

Okobia MN, Bunker CH, Garte SJ, Zmuda JM, Ezeome ER, Anyanwu SN, Uche EE, Kuller LH, Ferrell RE, Taioli E Leptin receptor Gln223Arg polymorphism and breast cancer risk in Nigerian women: A case control study. BMC Cancer, 8:338. 2008

Dougherty D, Garte S, Barchowsky A, Zmuda J, Taioli E , NQO1, MPO, CYP2E1, GSTT1 and Gstm1 Polymorphisms and Biological Effects of Benzene Exposure-a Literature Review. Toxicol Lett. 182(1-3):7-17. 2008

Garte S. “Individual Susceptibility and Gene Environment Interaction.” In Molecular Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases (C. Wild, P. Vineis, S. Garte eds) Wiley Press, London,.55-70, 2008

Vineis P, Garte S. “Biomarker Validation” In: Molecular Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases (C. Wild, P. Vineis, S. Garte eds) Wiley Press, London, pp. 71-82, 2008

Wild C. , Garte S. and Vineis P. “Introduction”. Molecular Epidemiology of Chronic Diseases (Wild C, Vineis P and Garte S eds) Wiley Press, London, 2008.

Peluso M, Airoldi L, Munnia A, Colombi A, Veglia F, Autrup H, Dunning A, Garte S, Gormally E, Malaveille C, Matullo G, Overvad K, Raaschou-Nielsen O, Clavel-Chapelon F, Linseisen J, Boeing H, Trichopoulou A, Palli D, Krogh V, Tumino R, Panico S, Bueno-de-Mesquita B, Peeters P, Kumle M, Agudo A, Martínez C, Dorronsoro M, Aurelio Barricarte A, Tormo MJ, Quiros JR, Berglund G, Janzon L, Jarvholm B, Day N, Key T, Saracci R, Kaaks R, Riboli E, Bingham S and Vineis P. Bulky DNA adducts, 4-aminobiphenyl haemoglobin adducts and diet in the EPIC prospective study. British Journal of Nutrition 14:1-7. 2008.

Phillips DH and Garte S. Smoking and breast cancer: is there really a link? Cancer Epidemiology Biomarkers and Prevention. 17(1):1-2. 2008

Lumbreras B, Garte S Overvad K, Tjonneland A, Clavel-Chapelon F, Linseisen J P, Boeing H, Trichopoulou A, Palli D, Peluso M, Krogh V, Tumino R, Panico S, Bueno-De-Mesquita HB, Peeters PH, Lund E, Martinez C, Dorronsoro M, Barricarte A, Chirlaque M-D, Quiros JR, Berglund G, Hallmans G, Day NE, Key TJ, Saracci R, Kaaks R, Malaveille C, Ferrari P, Boffetta P, Norat T, Riboli E, Gonzalez CA Vineis P. Meat intake and bladder cancer in a prospective study: a role for heterocyclic aromatic amines? Cancer Causes and Controls. 19(6):649-56, 2008.

Garte S, Taioli E, Popov T, Bolognesi C, Farmer P, Merlo F. Genetic Susceptibility To Benzene Toxicity In Humans. J. Toxicology and Environmental Health. 71(22):1482-9, 2008.

Manuguerra M, Matullo G, Veglia F, Autrup H, Dunning AM, Garte S, Gormally E, Malaveille C, Guarrera S, Polidoro S, Saletta F, Peluso M, Airoldi L, Overvad K, Raaschou-Nielsen O, Clavel-Chapelon F, Linseisen J, Boeing H, Trichopoulos D, Kalandidi A, Palli D, Krogh V, Tumino R, Panico S, Bueno-De-Mesquita HB, Peeters PH, Lund E, Pera G, Martinez C, Amiano P, Barricarte A, Tormo MJ, Quiros JR, Berglund G, Janzon L, Jarvholm B, Day NE, Allen NE, Saracci R, Kaaks R, Ferrari P, Riboli E, Vineis P.Multi-factor dimensionality reduction applied to a large prospective investigation on gene-gene and gene-environment interactions. Carcinogenesis. 28(2):414-22. 2007

Garte S, Taioli E, Popov T, Kalina I, Sram R, Farmer P. Role of GSTT1 Deletion in DNA Oxidative Damage by Exposure to Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons in Humans. Int. J. Cancer. 120:2504-2509, 2007.

Vineis P, Veglia F, Garte S, Malaveille C, Matullo G, Dunning A, Peluso M, Airoldi L, Overvad K, Raaschou-Nielsen O, Clavel-Chapelon F, Linseisen J, Kaaks R, Boeing H, Trichopoulou A, Palli D, Crosignani P, Tumino R, Panico S, Bueno-De-Mesquita H, Peeters P, Lund E, Gonzalez C, Martinez C, Dorronsoro M, Barricarte A, Navarro C, Quiros J, Berglund G, Jarvholm B, Day N, Key T, Saracci R, Riboli E, Autrup H. Genetic susceptibility according to three metabolic pathways in cancers of the lung and bladder and in myeloid leukemias in nonsmokers. Ann Oncol.18:1230-42. 2007

Singh R, Sram RJ, Binkova B, Kalina I, Popov TA, Georgieva T, Garte S, Taioli E, Farmer PB. The relationship between biomarkers of oxidative DNA damage, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon DNA adducts, antioxidant status and genetic susceptibility following exposure to environmental air pollution in humans. Mutat Res. 620:83-92, 2007

Singh R, Kaur B, Kalina I, Popov TA, Georgieva T, Garte S, Binkova B, Sram RJ, Taioli E, Farmer PB. Effects of environmental air pollution on endogenous oxidative DNA damage in humans. Mutat Res. 620:71-82, 2007

Taioli E, Sram RJ, Garte S, Kalina I, Popov TA, Farmer PB. Effects of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in environmental pollution on exogenous and oxidative DNA damage (EXPAH project): Description of the population under study. Mutat Res 620: 1-6, 2007

Garte S, Taioli E, Raimondi S, Paracchini V, Binkova B, Sram RJ, Kalina I, Popov TA, Singh R, Farmer PB. Effects of metabolic genotypes on intermediary biomarkers in subjects exposed to PAHS: Results from the EXPAH study. Mutat Res. 620: 7-15, 2007

Taioli E, Sram RJ, Binkova B, Kalina I, Popov TA, Garte S, Farmer PB .Biomarkers of exposure to carcinogenic PAHs and their relationship with environmental factors.

Mutat Res 620:16-21, 2007

Raimondi S, Garte S, Sram RJ, Binkova B, Kalina I, Lyubomirova K, Taioli E, Singh R, Farmer PB. Effects of diet on biomarkers of exposure and effects, and on oxidative damage. Mutat Res. 620:93-102, 2007

Vineis P, Anttila S, Benhamou S, Spinola M, Hirvonen A, Kiyohara C, Garte SJ, Puntoni R, Rannug A, Strange RC, Taioli E. Evidence of gene-gene interactions in lung carcinogenesis in a large pooled analysis. Carcinogenesis. 9:1902-5 2007

Garte S, Goldstein BD, Lioy P. Lippmann M. Norton Nelson’s Legacy: The Science of Environmental Health. Environmental Health Perspectives 114:A78-79, 2006

Paracchini V, Garte S, Pedotti P, Taioli E Review of prevalence of Simian Virus 40 (SV40) genomic infection in healthy subjects. Reviews in Mutation Research. 612:77-83, 2006.

Vineis P, Hoek G, Krzyzanowski M, Vigna-Taglianti F, Veglia F, Airoldi L, Autrup H, Dunning A, Garte S, Hainaut P, Malaveille C, Matullo G, Overvad K, Raaschou-Nielsen O, Clavel-Chapelon F, Linseisen J, Boeing H, Trichopoulou A , Palli D, Peluso M, Krogh V, Tumino R, Panico S, Bueno-De-Mesquita B, Peeters PH , Lund E, A Gonzalez CA, Martinez C, Dorronsoro M, Barricarte A, Cirera L, Quiros JR, Berglund G , Forsberg B, Day NE, Key TJ, Saracci R, Kaaks R, Riboli E. Air pollution and risk of lung cancer in a prospective study in Europe. International Journal of Cancer. 119:169-174 2006

Paracchini V, Garte S, Taioli E. MTHFR C677T polymorphism, GSTM1 deletion and male infertility: a possible suggestion of a gene-gene interaction? Biomarkers 11:53-60, 2006

Matullo G, , Dunning AM, Guarrera S, Baynes C, Polidoro S, Garte S, Autrup H, Malaveille C, Peluso M, Airoldi L, Veglia F, Gormally E, Hoek G, M Krzyzanowski M, Overvad K, Raaschou-Nielsen O, Clavel-Chapelon F, Linseisen J, Boeing H, Trichopoulou A, Palli D, Krogh V, Tumino R, Panico S, Bueno-De-Mesquita HB, Peeters PH, Lund E, Pera G, Martinez C, Dorronsoro M, Barricarte A, Tormo MJ, Quiros JR, Day NE, Key TJ, Saracci R, Kaaks R, Riboli E, Vineis P DNA repair polymorphisms and cancer risk in non-smokers in a cohort study. Carcinogenesis. 27:997-1007, 2006.

Paracchini V, Costa AN, Garte S, Taioli E. The role of Simian Virus 40 in cancer incidence in solid organ transplant patients. Br. J Cancer. 94:1533-6, 2006.

Gormally E, Vineis P, Matullo G, Veglia F, Caboux E, Le Roux E, Peluso M, Garte S, Guarrera S, Munnia A, Airoldi L, Autrup H, Malaveille C, Dunning A, Overvad K, Tjonneland A, Lund E, Clavel-Chapelon F, Boeing H, Trichopoulou A, Palli D, Krogh V, Tumino R, Panico S, Bueno-de-Mesquita HB, Peeters PH, Pera G, Martinez C, Dorronsoro M, Barricarte A, Navarro C, Quiros JR, Hallmans G, Day NE, Key TJ, Saracci R, Kaaks R, Riboli E, Hainaut P. TP53 and KRAS2 Mutations in Plasma DNA of Healthy Subjects and Subsequent Cancer Occurrence: A Prospective Study. Cancer Res. 66:6871-6, 2006

Neri M. Taioli E. Filiberti R. Paolo Ivaldi G. Aldo Canessa P. Verna A. Marroni P. Puntoni R. Hirvonen A. Garte S Metabolic genotypes as modulators of asbestos-related pleural malignant mesothelioma risk: a comparison of Finnish and Italian populations Int. J. Hyg. Environ. Health. .209:393-8. 2006

Garte S. Dose effects in gene environment interaction: an enzyme kinetics based approach. Medical Hypotheses. 67:488-92. 2006

Munnia A, Bonassi S, Verna A, Quaglia R, Pelucco D, Ceppi M, Neri M, Buratti M, Taioli E, Garte S, Peluso M.Bronchial malondialdehyde DNA adducts, tobacco smoking, and lung cancer.Free Radic Biol Med. 41(9):1499-505, 2006

Raimondi S, Paracchini V, Autrup H, Barros-Dios J, Benhamou S, Boffetta P, Cote M, Dialyna Ia, Dolzan V, Filiberti R, Garte S, Hirvonen A, Husgafvel-Pursiainen K, Imyanitov E, Kalina I, Kang D, Kiyohara C, Kohno T, Kremers P, Lan Q, London S, Povey A, Rannug A, Reszka E, Risch A, Romkes M, Schneider J, Seow A, Shields P, Sobti R, Sorensen M, Spinola M, Spitz M, Strange R, Stucker I, Sugimura H, To-Figueras J, Tokudome S, Yang P, Yuan JM, Warholm M, Taioli E.Meta- and Pooled Analysis of GSTT1 and Lung Cancer: A HuGE-GSEC Review. Am J Epidemiol. 164(11):1027-42. 2006

Vineis P, Airoldi A, Veglia F, Olgiati L, Pastorelli R, Autrup H, Dunning A, Garte S, Gormally E, Hainaut P, Malaveille C, Matullo G, Peluso M, Overvad K, Tjonneland A, Clavel-Chapelon F, Boeing H, Krogh V, Palli D, Panico S, Tumino R, Bueno-De-Mesquita B, Peeters P, Berglund G, Hallmans G, Saracci R, Riboli E. Environmental Tobacco Smoke and the Risk of Respiratory Cancer and COPD in Ex-Smokers and Never Smokers in the Epic Prospective Study. British Medical Journal. 330:277, 2005.

Gelatti U, Covolo L, Talamini R, Tagger A, Barbone F, Martelli C, Cremaschini F, Franceschi S, Ribero ML, Garte S, Nardi G, Donadon V, Donato F. N-Acetyltransferase-2, glutathione S-transferase M1 and T1 genetic polymorphisms, cigarette smoking and hepatocellular carcinoma: A case-control study. Int J Cancer. 115:301-306, 2005

Fustinoni S, Buratti M, Campo L, Colombi A, Consonni D, Pesatori AC, Bonzini M, Farmer P, Garte S, Valerio F, Merlo FD, Bertazzi PA Urinary t,t-muconic acid, S-phenylmercapturic acid and benzene as biomarkers of low benzene exposure. Chemical Biological Interactions 153-154:253-6 2005.

Garte S Popov T, Bolognesi C, Taioli E, Bertazzi P, Farmer P, Merlo DF Biomarkers of Exposure and Effect in Bulgarian Petrochemical Workers Exposed to Benzene. Chemical Biological Interactions 153-154:247-51 2005.

Fustinoni S, Buratti M, Campo L, Colombi A, Consonni D, Pesatori AC, Bonzini M, Bertazzi P, Garte S, Farmer PB, Levy LS, Pala M, Valerio F, Desideri A Merlo F. Monitoring low benzene exposure: comparative evaluation of urinary biomarkers, influence of cigarette smoking and genetic polymorphisms. Cancer Epi. Biomark. Prevent. 14:2237-2244, 2005

Paracchini V, Pedotti P, Raimondi S, Garte S, Bradlow LH, Sepkovic DW, Taioli E. A common CYP1B1 polymorphism is associated with 2-OHE1/16-OHE1 urinary estrone ratio Clin Chem Lab Med 43(7):702–706, 2005

Paracchini V, Chang SS,. Santella RM, Garte S, Pedotti P, Taioli E GSMT1 deletion modifies the levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon-DNA adducts in human sperm. Mutation Research 586:97-101 2005 .

Peluso M. Munnia A. Hoek G. Krzyzanowski M. Veglia F. Airoldi L. Autrup H. Dunning A. Garte S. Hainaut P. Malaveille C. Gormally E. Matullo G. Overvad K. Raaschou-Nielsen O. Clavel-Chapelon F. Linseisen J. Boeing H. Trichopoulou A. Trichopoulos D. Kaladidi A. Palli D. Krogh V. Tumino R. Panico S. Bueno-De-Mesquita HB. Peeters PH. Kumle M. Gonzalez CA. Martinez C. Dorronsoro M. Barricarte A. Navarro C. Quiros JR. Berglund G. Janzon L. Jarvholm B. Day NE. Key TJ. Saracci R. Kaaks R. Riboli E. Vineis P. DNA adducts and lung cancer risk: a prospective study. Cancer Research. 65:8042-8, 2005

Peluso M. Hainaut P. Airoldi L. Autrup H. Dunning A. Garte S. Gormally E. Malaveille C. Matullo G. Munnia A. Riboli E. Vineis P. EPIC investigators. Methodology of laboratory measurements in prospective studies on gene-environment interactions: the experience of GenAir. Mutation Research. 574(1-2):92-104, 2005

Garte S, Bonassi S, Linking Toxicology to Epidemiology: Biomarkers and New Technologies. Special Issue Overview. Mutation Research 592 3–5, 2005

Garte S. Bonassi, S, Hayes R, Husgafvel-Pursiainen K, Vainio H. (eds). Linking Toxicology to Epidemiology: Biomarkers and New Technologies. Mutation Research Vol 592/1-2, 2005

Airoldi L. Vineis P. Colombi A. Olgiati L. Dell’Osta C. Fanelli R. Manzi L. Veglia F. Autrup H. Dunning A. Garte S. Hainaut P. Hoek G. Krzyzanowski M. Malaveille C. Matullo G. Overvad K. Tjonneland A. Clavel-Chapelon F. Linseisen J. Boeing H. Trichopoulou A. Palli D. Peluso M. Krogh V. Tumino R. Panico S. Bueno-De-Mesquita HB. Peeters PH. Lund E. Agudo A. Martinez C. Dorronsoro M. Barricarte A. Chirlaque MD. Quiros JR. Berglund G. Jarvholm B. Hallmans G. Day NE. Allen N. Saracci R. Kaaks R. Riboli E. 4-Aminobiphenyl-hemoglobin adducts and risk of smoking-related disease in never smokers and former smokers in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition prospective study. Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. 14(9):2118-24, 2005

Neri M, Filiberti R, Taioli E, Garte S, Paracchini V, Bolognesi C, Canessa PA, Fontana V, Ivaldi GP, Verna A, Bonassi S , Puntoni R Pleural Malignant Mesothelioma, Genetic Susceptibility And Asbestos Exposure. Mutation Research 592:36-44 2005.

Raimondi S, Boffetta P, Anttila S Bröckmoller J, Butkiewicz D, Cascorbi I, Clapper ML, A. Dragani TA, Garte S, Gsur A, Haidinger G, Hirvonen A, Ingelman-Sundberg M, Kalina I, Lan Q, Leoni VP, Le Marchand L, J. London SJ, Neri M,. Povey AC, Rannug A, Edyta Reszka E, Ryberg D, Risch A, Romkes M, Ruano-Ravina A, Schoket N, Spinola M, Sugimura H, Wu X And Taioli E. Metabolic Gene Polymorphism And Lung Cancer Risk In Non-Smokers: An Update Of The GSEC Study. Mutation Research 592:45-57. 2005

Paracchini V, Garte S, Pedotti P, Poli F, Frison S, Taioli E Molecular Identification Of Simian Virus 40 Infection In Healthy Italian Subjects By Birth Cohort. Mol. Med. 11:48-51 2005

Covolo L. Gelatti U. Talamini R. Garte S. Trevisi P. Franceschi S. Franceschini M. Barbone F. Tagger A. Ribero ML. Parrinello G. Donadon V. Nardi G. Donato F. Alcohol dehydrogenase 3, glutathione S-transferase M1 and T1 polymorphisms, alcohol consumption and hepatocellular carcinoma Cancer Causes & Control. 16(7):831-8, 2005

Vineis P Alavanja M, Garte S. Dose-response relationship in tobacco-related cancers of bladder and lung: a biochemical interpretation. International J. Cancer. 108:2-7, 2004.

Palli D, Masala G, Peluso M, Gaspari L, Krogh V, Munnia A, Panico S, Saieva C, Tumino R, Vineis P, Garte S. The effects of diet on DNA bulky adduct levels are strongly modified by GSTM1 genotype: a study on 634 subjects. Carcinogenesis. 25:577-584, 2004.

Smits KM, Benhamou S, Garte S, Weijenberg MP, Alamanos Y, Ambrosone C, Autrup H, Autrup JL, Baranova H, Bathum L, Boffetta P, Bouchardy C, Brockmoller J, Butkiewicz D, Cascorbi I, Clapper ML, Coutelle C, Daly A, Muzi G, Dolzan V, Duzhak TG, Farker K, Golka K, Haugen A, Hein DW, Hildesheim A, Hirvonen A, Hsieh L, Ingelman-Sundberg M, Kalina I, Kang D, Katoh T, Kihara M, Kim H, Kiyohara C, Kremer P, Lazarus P, Le Marchand L, Lechner MC, London S, Manni JJ, Maugard CM, Morgan GJ, Morita S, Nazar-Stewart V, Nedelcheva Kristensen V, Oda Y, Parl FF, Peters WHM, Rannug A, Rebbeck T, Ribeiro Pinto LF, Risch A, Romkes M, Šalagovic J, Schoket B, Seidegard J, Shields PG, Sim E, Sinnett D, Strange RC, Stucker I, Sugimura H, To-Figueras J, Vineis P, Yu MC, Zheng W, Pedotti P and Taioli E. Association of metabolic gene polymorphisms with tobacco consumption in healthy controls. Inter. J. Cancer. 110:266-70, 2004

Gormally E, Hainaut P, Caboux E, Airoldi L, Autrup H, Malaveille C, Dunning A, Garte S, Matullo G, Overvad K, Tjonneland A, Clavel-Chapelon F, Boffetta P, Boeing H, Trichopoulou A, Palli D, Krogh V, Tumino R, Panico S, Bueno-De-Mesquita HB, Peeters PH, Lund E, Gonzalez CA, Martinez C, Dorronsoro M, Barricarte A, Tormo MJ, Quiros JR, Berglund G, Hallmans G, Day NE, Key TJ, Veglia , Peluso M, Saracci R, Kaaks R, Riboli E, Vineis P. Amount of DNA in plasma and cancer risk: a prospective study. International Journal of Cancer. 111:746-9, 2004

Garte, S. Fractal Properties of the Human Genome. J. Theor. Biol. 230:251-260, 2004

Taioli E. Pedotti P, Garte S. Importance of allele frequency estimates in epidemiological studies. Reviews in Mutation Research 567 63–70, 2004

Raimondi S, Benhamou S, Coutelle C, Garte S, Hayes R, Kiemeney L, Lazarus P, Le Marchand L, Morita S, Povey A, Romkes M, Zijno A, Taioli E. Association of metabolic gene polymorphisms with alcohol consumption in controls. Biomarkers 9:180 – 189 2004.

Peluso M Neri M Margarino G Mereu C Munnia A Ceppi M Buratti M Felletti R Stea F Quaglia R Puntoni RTaioli E Garte S Bonassi S. Comparison of DNA adduct levels in nasal mucosa, lymphocytes and bronchial mucosa of cigarette smokers and interaction with metabolic gene polymorphisms. Carcinogenesis 25: 2459-2465 2004.

Vineis P, Veglia F, Anttila S, Benhamou S, Margie L. Clapper ML, Dolzan V, Ryberg D, Hirvonen A, Kremers P, Le Marchand L, Pastorelli R, Rannug A, Romkes M, Schoket B, Strange RC, Garte S, Taioli E. CYP1A1, GSTM1 and GSTT1 polymorphisms and lung cancer: a pooled analysis of gene-gene interactions. Biomarkers 9: 298-305, 2004.

Garte, S., Ganguly S. and Taioli, E. Effect of Genotype on Steady State CYP1A1 Gene Expression in Human Peripheral Lymphocytes. Biochem Pharmacol. 65:441-5, 2003.

Taioli E., Gaspari L., Benhamou S., Boffetta P., Brockmoller J., Butkiewicz D., Cascorbi I., Clapper M.L., Dolzan V., Haugen A., Hirvonen A., Husgafvel-Pursiainen K., Kalina I., Kremers P., Le Marchand L., London S., Rannug A., Romkes M., Schoket B., Seidegard J., Strange R.C., Stucker I., To-Figueras J.,and Garte S. Polymorphisms in CYP1A1, GSTM1, GSTT1 and lung cancer below the age of 45 years. International Journal of Epidemiology. 32:60-63, 2003.

Garte S. Theory in Carcinogenesis and Epidemiology. J. Epidemiology and Community Health. 57:85, 2003

Vineis, P, Veglia, F, Antilla, S, Benhamou, S, Butkievicz, D, Cascorbi, I, Clapper, ML, Dolzan, V, Haugen, A, Hirvonen, A, Ingelman-Sundberg, M, Kihara, M, Chikako Kiyohara, C, Kremers, P, Le Marchand, L, Oshima, S, Pastorelli, R, Rannug, A, Romkes, M, Schoket, B, Shields, P, . Strange, RC, Stucker, I, Sugimura, H, Garte, S, Gaspari L, Taioli E. CYP1A1 T3801 C polymorphism and lung cancer: a pooled analysis of 2451 cases and 3358 controls. International Journal of Cancer. 104:650-657, 2003

Gaspari L, Chang SS, Santella RM, Garte S, Pedotti P, Taioli T. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon-DNA adducts in human sperm as a marker of DNA damage and infertility. Mutation Research. 535:155-160, 2003

Palli D, Masala G, Vineis P, Garte S, Saieva C, Krogh V, Panico S, Tumino R, Munnia A, Riboli E, Peluso M. Biomarkers of dietary intake of micronutrients modulate

DNA adduct levels in healthy adults. Carcinogenesis. 24: 739-746, 2003.

Hung, RJ, Boffetta, P, Brockmöller, J, Butkiewicz, D, Cascorbi, I, L. Clapper, ML, Garte, S, Haugen, A, Hirvonen, A, Anttila S, Kalina, I, Le Marchand, L, J. London, SJ, Rannug, A, Romkes, M, Salagovic J, Schoket, B, Gaspari, L and Taioli, E. CYP1A1 and GSTM1 Genetic Polymorphisms And Lung Cancer Risk in Caucasian Nonsmokers: A Pooled Analysis. Carcinogenesis 24: 875-882, 2003.

Le Marchand, L Guo, C, Benhamou, S, Bouchardy, C, Cascorbi I,. Clapper, ML, Garte, S, Haugen, A, Ingelman-Sundberg, M, Kihara, M, Rannug, A, Stücker, I, Sugimura, H, and Taioli E. Pooled Analysis Of The CYP1A1 Exon 7 Polymorphism And Lung Cancer. Cancer Causes Control. 14:339-46. 2003

Garte S. Locus specific genetic diversity between human populations: an analysis of the literature. American Journal of Human Biology. 15:814 – 823 2003.

Farmer PB, Singh R, Kaur B, Sram RJ, Binkova B, Kalina I, Popov TA, Garte S, Taioli E, Gabelova A, Cebulska-Wasilewska A. Molecular epidemiology studies of carcinogenic environmental pollutants. Effects of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in environmental pollution on exogenous and oxidative DNA damage. Mutat Res.544:397-402. 2003.

Gaspari L, Pedotti P, Bonafè M, Franceschi C, Marinelli D, Mari D, Garte S and Taioli E. Metabolic genes polymorphisms and p53 mutations in healthy centenarians and younger controls. Biomarkers. 8:522-528, 2003.

Taioli E, Garte, S. Covariates and confounding in epidemiological studies using metabolic gene polymorphisms. International Journal of Cancer 100:97-100, 2002

Garte S. The Racial Genetics Paradox in Biomedical Research and Public Health. Public Health Reports 117:421-5, 2002

Garte S. Mechanisms of chemical-induced cancer. Clinics in Occupational and Environmental Medicine 2:685-708, 2002

Taioli, E., Mari, D., Franceschi, C., Bertolini, S., Marinelli, D. and Garte S. Distribution of metabolic genes polymorphisms in healthy centenarians. BBRC 280:1389-1392, 2001.

Garte S, Gaspari L, Alexandrie AK, Ambrosone C, Autrup H, Autrup JL, Baranova H, Bathum L, Benhamou S, Boffetta P, Bouchardy C, Breskvar K, Brockmoller J, Cascorbi I, Clapper ML, Coutelle C, Daly A, Dell’Omo M, Dolzan V, Dresler CM, Fryer A, Haugen A, Hein DW, Hildesheim A, Hirvonen A, Hsieh LL, Ingelman-Sundberg M, Kalina I, Kang D, Kihara M, Kiyohara C, Kremers P, Philip Lazarus P, Le Marchand L, Lechner MC, van Lieshout EMM, London S , Manni JJ, Maugard CM, Morita S, Nazar- Stewart V, Noda K, Oda Y, Parl FF, Pastorelli R, Persson I, Peters WHM, Rannug A, Rebbeck T, Risch A, Roelandt L, Romkes M, Ryberg D, Salagovic J, Schoket B, Seidegard J, Shields PG, Sim E, Sinnet D, Strange RC, Stucker I, Sugimura H, To-Figueras J, Vineis P, Yu MC, and Taioli E. Metabolic gene frequencies in control populations. Cancer Epid. Biomark. Prevent. 10:1239-1248, 2001

Garte S, Metabolic Susceptibility Genes As Cancer Risk Factors: Time For A Reassessment? Cancer Epid. Biomark. Prevent 10:1233-1237 2001

Garte S, Boffetta P, Caporaso N. and Vineis P Metabolic gene allele nomenclature. Cancer Epid. Biomark. Prevent 10: 1305-1306, 2001

Ingelman-Sundberg M, Oscarson M, Daly AK, Garte S and. Nebert DW Human Cytochrome P450 (CYP) Genes: A Web page for the Nomenclature of Alleles. Cancer Epid. Biomark. Prevent. 10: 1307-1308, 2001

Whyatt, R.M., Perera, F.P., Jedrychowski, W., Santella, R.M., Garte, S. and Bell, D.A. Association between polyclic aromatic hydrocarbon-DNA adduct levels in maternal and newborn blood cells and glutathione S transferase P1 and CYP1A1 polymorphsisms. Cancer Epi. Biomark. Prevent. 9:207-212, 2000.

Palli, D., Vineis, P., Russo, A., Berrino, F., Krogh, V., Masala, G., Munnia, A., Panico, S., Taioli, E., Tumino , R., Garte, S., and Peluso, M. Diet, DNA Adducts And Metabolic Polymorphisms: The Epic-Italy Cross-Sectional Study. Int. J. Cancer 87:444-451, 2000.

Garte, S., Taioli, E., Crosti, F., Sainati, L., Barisone, E., Luciani, M., Jankovic M., and Biondi, A. Deletion of parental GST genes as a possible susceptibility factor in the etiology of infant leukemia. Leukemia Research. 24:971-974, 2000

Ford, J.G., Li, Y., O’Sullivan, M.M., Demopoulos, R., Garte, S., Taioli, E. and Brandt-Rauf P. W. Glutathione S-transferase M1 (GSTM1) polymorphism and lung cancer risk in African-Americans. Carcinogenesis 21: 1971-1975, 2000

Garte S. and Sogawa K. Ah receptor gene polymorphisms and human cancer susceptibility. In Metabolic Polymorphisms and Susceptibility to Cancer (P. Vineis , N Malats M. Lang, A D’Errico, N. Caporaso, J. Cuzick, , and P. Boffetta eds.) IARC Publications. 1999 p. 151-160.

Garte, S. and Crosti, F. A nomenclature system for metabolic gene polymorphisms. In Metabolic Polymorphisms and Susceptibility to Cancer (P. Vineis , N Malats M. Lang, A D’Errico, N. Caporaso, J. Cuzick, , and P. Boffetta eds.) IARC Publications. 1999 p5-11.

Garte S. Issues to consider for regulating risks from 1,3 butadiene. Health Effect Inst. Comm. 6:102-109, 1999.

Taioli E., Bradlow H.L., Sepkovic D., Garbers S.V., Trachman J., Garte S.J. Estradiol metabolism, CYP1A1 polymorphism, and breast cancer risk. Cancer Detect. Prevent. 23:232-237, 1999.

Taioli E. and Garte S. Low dose exposure to carcinogens and metabolic gene polymorphisms. Advan. Exper. Med. Biol. 472:223-230, 1999.

Taioli, E. and Garte S. Genetic susceptibility to environmental carcinogens. Recent Res. Devel. Cancer 1:57-67, 1999

Garte S.J. Environmental Carcinogenesis. In Environmental and Occupational Medicine, Third Edition. (W. Rom ed.) Little Brown, Boston. pp137-154 1998.

Taioli, E., Zocchetti, C., Garte S. Models of interaction between metabolic genes and environmental exposure in cancer susceptibility. Environ. Health Perspect.106:67-70, 1998

Taioli E, Frenkel, K. Tagesson, S., Baranski, B., Ganguly, S., Karkoszka, J. Toniolo, P., Cohen, B., and. Garte, S. Molecular markers of exposure to cadmium and nickel among alkaline battery workers. Biomarkers 3:129-140, 1998.

Merlo, F., Andreassen, A., Weston, A., Pan, C-F., Haugen, A., Valerio, F., Reggiardo, G., Fontana, V., Garte, S., Puntoni, R., and Abbondandolo, A. Urinary excretion of 1-hydroxypyrene as a marker for exposure to urban air levels of plycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Cancer Epi. Biomark. Prevent.7:147-155, 1998.

Taioli, E., Ford, F., Trachman, J., Li, Y., Demopoulos R., and Garte, S. Lung cancer risk and CYP1A1 genotype in African Americans. Carcinogenesis 19:813-817, 1998.

Whyatt, R.M., Santella, R., Jedrychowski, W., Garte, S., Bell, D., Gladek-Yarborough, A., Cosma, G., Young, T-L., Wahrendorf, J., Cooper, T., Ottman, R., Randall, T., Manchester, D. And Perera, F. Relationship between ambient air pollution and DNA damage in Polish mothers and newborns. Environ Health Perspect. 106:821-826, 1998.

Whyatt, R.M. Bell, D.A., Santella, R.M., Garte, S.J. Jedrychowski, W., Gladek-Yarborough, A., Cosma, G., Manchester, D.K., Young, T-L, Wahrendorf, J., Cooper, T.B., Ottman, R., and Perera, F.P. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon-DNA adducts in human placenta and modulation by CYP1A1 induction and genotype. Carcinogenesis 19:1389-1392, 1998.

Garte, S. The role of ethnicity in cancer susceptibility gene polymorphisms: The example of CYP1A1. Carcinogenesis 19:1329-1332, 1998.

Felber, M., Burns, F., and Garte, S.J. Rare activation of ras oncogenes in radiation induced rat skin tumors. Oncology Rep. 4:131-133, 1997.

Garte, S.J. Ionizing Radiation as a carcinogen. In Comprehensive Toxicology Vol 12, (G.T. Bowden and S. Fischer eds) Elsevier Press pp 282-297, 1997.

Garbers SV, Lukanova A, Garte SJ, Toniolo P, Taioli E. Applying management strategies in molecular epidemiology field studies. Int. J. Health Plan Manag, 12:63-69, 1997

Garte, S.J., Zocchetti, C., and Taioli, E. Gene-environment interactions in the application of biomarkers of cancer susceptibility in epidemiology.In: Applications of Biomarkers in Cancer Epidemiology (P. Toniolo, P. Boffetta, D. Shuker, B. Hulka, N. Pearce and N. Rothman eds.) IARCScientific Publication No. 142. 251-264, 1997.

Taioli E, Bradlow HL, Sepkovic DW, Osborne MP, Garbers S, Garte SJ. Ethnic differences in estrogen metabolism in healthy women (letter) JNCI, 89, 1626-27, 1997

Taioli, E., Garte S.J., Sepkovic, D. Trachman, J. Garbers S., Bradlow, L. Ethnic differences in estrogen metabolism in healthy women. JNCI 88: 617, 1996.

Ganguly, S., Taioli, E., Baranski, B., Cohen, B., Toniolo, P., and Garte, S.J. Human metallothionein gene expression determined by quantitative RT-PCR as a biomarker of cadmium exposure. Cancer Epid. Biomark Prev. 5:297-301, 1996.

Garte S.J., Trachman, J., Crofts, F., Toniolo, P., Buxbaum, J., Bayo, S., and Taioli, E. Distribution of composite CYP1A1 genotypes in Africans, African-Americans and Caucasians. Human Hered. 46:121-127, 1996.

Hubbard, F., Cosma, G.N. and Garte, S.J. Effects of mutationally activated H-ras on c-fos expression kinetics in rat tracheal epithelial cells. Mol. Carcin. 16:77-82, 1996.

Jin Y., Burns F.J., Garte S.J. and Hosselet S. Infrequent Alterations of the p53 gene in rat skin cancers induced by ionizing radiation. Carcinogenesis 17:873-876, 1996.

Taioli E. and Garte S.J. Correspondance Re: London, S.J et al. Lung cancer risk in African-Americans in relation to a race-specific CYP1A1 polymorphism. Cancer Research 56:4275, 1996.

Taioli, E., Crofts, F., Trachman, J., Demopoulos, R., Ford J., and Garte, S.J. Enhanced risk of lung and prostate adenocarcinoma in African-American smokers carrying a novel cyp1A1 gene polymorphism. Poly. Arom. Comp. 11: 19-26, 1996

Garte S.J., and Ganguly S. A method for quantitative PCR using a homologous internal standard. Anal. Biochem. 243:183-186, 1996

Garte S.J. Guidelines for Training in the Ethical Conduct of Scientific Research. Sci. and Engin. Ethics. 1:59-70, 1995.

Taioli, E. Crofts, F. Demopoulos, R., Trachman, J. Toniolo, P, Garte, S.J. A specific African American CYP1A1 polymorphism is associated with adenocarcinoma of the lung. Cancer Res. 55:472-473, 1995.

Whyatt, R.M., Garte, S.J., Cosma, G.N., Jedrychowski, W., Wahrendorf, J., Randall, M.C., Cooper, T.B., Ottman, R., Tang, D., Dickey, C., Crofts, F. and Perera, F.P. CYP1A1 mRNA levels in placental tissue as a Biomarker of Environmental Exposure. Cancer Epi. Biomark Prev. 4: 147-153, 1995.

Taioli, E. Crofts F., Trachman, J., Bayo, S., Bradlow, L., Toniolo, P. and Garte, S.J. Racial differences in CYP1a1 genotype and function. Tox. Lett. 77 357-362, 1995.

Taioli, E. ,Trachman, J. ,Chen, X.,Toniolo, P. and Garte, S.J. A CYP1A1 RFLP is associated with breast cancer in African American women. Cancer Res. 55:3757-3758, 1995.

Garte, S. J., Fulton, H., Kim, M., Currie, D., Taioli, E. and Cosma, G.N. Kinetics of metallothionein gene induction by cadmium in human lymphocytes. Biochem. Mol. Biol Intern. 37:459-465, 1995.

Garte S.J. Reply to P.J. Gilmer’s Commentary on Scientific Positivism. Science and Engineering Ethics 1:112, 1995

Cosma G N. and Garte S.J. Human gene inducibility: a marker of exposure and susceptibility to environmental toxicants. In: Molecular Environmental Biology (S.J. Garte, Ed.) Lewis Publishers. Boca Raton FL. 1994. pp. 225-246.

Wirgin I. I. and Garte S. J. Assessment of environmental degradation by molecular analysis of a sentinel species: atlantic tomcod. In Molecular Environmental Biology (S.J. Garte, Ed.) Lewis Publishers. Boca Raton FL. 1994. pp. 117-132.

Taioli, E., Kinney, P, Zhitkovich, A., Fulton, H., Voitkun, V., Cosma, G., Frenkel, K., Toniolo, P., Garte, S.J., and Costa, M. Application of reliability models to studies of biomarker validation. Environ. Health Perspec. 102: 306-309, 1994.

Burns, F.J., Jin, Y., Garte, S.J. and Hosselet S. Estimation of risk based on multiple events in radiation carcinogenesis of rat skin. Adv. Space Res. 14: 507-519, 1994.

Cosma, G., Jamasbi, R.J., Hubbard, F., Marchok, A., and Garte, S.J. Role of H-ras in the Malignant Progression of Rat Tracheal Epithelial Cells. J. Cancer Res. Clin. Oncol. 120: 641-644, 1994.

Felber, M., Burns, F. and Garte, S.J. DNA Fingerprinting analysis of radiation-induced rat skin tumors. Cancer Biochem. Biophys. 14: 163-170, 1994.

Crofts, F., Taioli, E., Trachman, J. Cosma, G.N., Currie, D., Toniolo, P., and Garte, S.J. Functional significance of different human CYP1A1 genotypes. Carcinogenesis, 15: 2961-2963, 1994.

Landi, M.T., Bertazzi, P.A., Shields, P.G., Clark, G., Lucier, G.W., Garte, S.J., Cosma, G., and Caporaso, N.E. Restriction fragment length polymorphism, mRNA expression and enzymatic product of CYP1A1 gene in humans. Pharmacogen. 4:242-246, 1994

Garte, S.J. and Troll, W. Protease inhibitor suppression of ras oncogene transformation. In: Protease Inhibitors as Cancer Chemopreventive Agents, (W. Troll and A. Kennedy, eds.), Plenum Press, NY. 1993. pp. 251-263.

Cosma G. N., Crofts, F., Currie, D., Wirgin, I., Toniolo, P., and Garte, S.J. Racial differences in restriction fragment length polymorphisms and mRNA inducibility of the human CYP1A1 gene. Cancer Epi. Biomark. Prevent. 2: 53-57, 1993.

Roy, N. K., Ballesteros, A. and Garte, S. J. Cloning and sequence of the rat retinoblastoma (Rb) gene cDNA. Nuc. Acids Res. 21:170, 1993.

Pero, R.W., Berglund, G., Christie, N.T., Cosma, G.N., Frenkel, K., Garte, S.J., Jacobson, E.L., Jacobson, M.K., Janzon, L., Seidegard, J., Smulson, M.E., and Troll, W. The Malmo diet and cancer study: the biomarker program. J. Intern. Med. 233:69-74, 1993.

Landi, M.T., Bertazzi, P.A., Clark, G., Lucier, G.W., Garte, S.J., Cosma, G., Shields, P.G., and Caporaso, N.E. Susceptibility markers in normal subjects: a pilot study for the investigation of 2,3,7,8-tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin related diseases. Chemosphere 27: 375-381, 1993.

Garte, S.J. The c-myc oncogene in tumor progression Critical Reviews in Oncogenesis. 4:435-449, 1993.

Cosma, G. Crofts, F., Currie, D. Toniolo, P., and Garte, S.J. The relationship between genotype and function of the human CYP1A1 gene. J. Tox. and Environ Health. 40:315-322,1993.

Crofts, F., Cosma, G.N., Taioli, E., Currie, D.C., Toniolo, P.T., and Garte, S.J. A novel CYP1A1 gene polymorphism in African-Americans. Carcinogenesis. 14:1729-1731,1993.

Cosma, G.N., Toniolo, P., Currie, D., Pasternack, B. and Garte, S.J. Expression of CYP1a1 gene in peripheral lymphocytes as a marker of exposure to creosote in railroad workers. Cancer Epidem. Biomark. Preven. 1:137-142, 1992.

Garte, S.J. Correspondance re: Grundel et al. Effect of interclonal heterogeneity on the progressive, confluence-mediated acquisition of the focus-forming phenotype in NIH3T3 populations. Cancer Res. 52:1047-1048, 1992.

Alexander, R.J., Garte S.J., Raicht, R. and Buxbaum, J. Detection oftransforming oncogenes in rat colon tumors induced by direct perfusion with N-methyl-N-nitrosourea. Cancer Lett. 61:119-128, 1992.

Felber, M. Burns, F.J. and Garte S.J. Amplification of the c-myc oncogene in radiation-induced rat skin tumors as a function of LET and dose. Radiat. Res. 131:297-301, 1992

Wirgin, I.I., Kreamer, G.L., Grunwald, C., Squibb, K., Garte, S.J. and Courtney, S. Effects of prior exposure history on cytochrome P450lA mRNA induction by PCB congener 77 in Atlantic tomcod. Marine Environ. Res. 34: 103-108, 1992.

Garte S.J. Environmental Carcinogenesis. In Environmental and Occupational Medicine, Second Edition. (W. Rom ed.) Little Brown, Boston. pp105-124 1992.

Jin, Y., Burns, F.J., and Garte, S.J. Oncogene amplification detected by in situ hybridization in radiation induced rat skin tumors. Radiat. Res. 132:193-199, 1992.

Cox L., Motz J., Troll, W. and Garte S.J. Effects of retinoic acid on NIH3T3 cell transformation by the H-ras oncogene. J. Cancer Res. Clin. Oncol. 117:102-108, 1991.

Cosma, G.N., Currie, D. Squibb, K.S., Snyder, C.A. and Garte S.J. Detection of Cadmium Exposure in Rats by Induction of Lymphocyte Metallothionein Gene Expression. J. Toxicol. Environ. Health 34:39-49, 1991.

Garte, S.J. and Burns, F.J. Oncogenes in radiation carcinogenesis. Environ. Health Perspec. 93:45-49, 1991.

Wirgin, I.I., Kraemer, G-L., and S.J. Garte, Genetic Polymorphism of Cytochrome P4501A in Cancer Prone Hudson River Tomcod. Aquatic Tox.19,205-214, 1991.

Kraemer, G.L., Gioeli, D., Garte, S.J. and Wirgin, I.I. Cytochrome P450 Gene Expression in Feral Hudson River Tomcod. Environ. Res. 55:64-78, 1991.

Cox, L.R., Motz, J., Troll, W. amd Garte, S.J. Antipain-induced suppression of oncogene expression in H-ras transformed cells. Cancer Res. 51:4810-4814, 1991.

Wirgin, I.I., Grunwald, C., Garte, S.J., and Mesing, C. The use of DNA fingerprinting in the identification and management of striped bass populations in the southeastern United States. Trans. Amer. Fish Soc. 120:273-282, 1991.

Burns, F.J., Hosselet, S., Yi, J., Dudas, G. and Garte S.J. Progression and multiple events in radiation carcinogenesis of rat skin. J. Radiat. Res. 32:S2 202-216, 1991.

Troll, W., Garte S.J. and Frenkel, K. Suppression of tumor promotion by inhibitors of poly (ADP) ribose formation. In: Mechanisms of Antimutagenesis and Anticarcinogenesis (Y. Koroda, D.M. Shankel, and M.D. Waters eds) Plenum Press New York, pp 225-232, 1990.

Garte SJ. Burns FJ. Ashkenazi-Kimmel T. Felber M. Sawey MJ. Amplification of the c-myc oncogene during progression of radiation-induced rat skin tumors. Cancer Research. 50(10):3073-7, 1990

Garte, S.J. Ras genes may not always be targets of chemical carcinogen action. (Letter) Molec. Carcinogen. 3:115, 1990

Wirgin, I.I., D’Amore, M., Grunwald, C., Goldman. A., and Garte S. J. Genetic diversity at an oncogene locus and in mitochondrial DNA between populations of cancer prone Atlantic tomcod. Biochemical Genetics 28:459-475, 1990.

Garte, S.J. Communication of relative carcinogenic risks: a quantitative approach. Risk Analysis. 10:467-468, 1990.

Cosma, G.N., Wirgin, I.I., Marchok, A. and Garte S.J. H-ras Oncogene Mutations in Cell Lines Derived from Rat Tracheal Implants Exposed in vivo to 7,12-dimethylbenz [a]anthracene. Molec. Carcinogen. 3:258-263, 1990.

Burns, F.J., Albert, R.E., and Garte, S.J. Radiation induced cancer in rat skin. In: Skin Tumors: Experimental and Clinical Aspects, (C.J. Conti, T.J. Slaga, and A. Klein-Szanto, eds.), Raven Press, NY, 1989, pp. 293-319.

Garte, S.J. and Hochwalt, A.E. Oncogene activation in experimental carcinogenesis: the roles of carcinogen and tissue specificity. Environ. Health Perspect., 81:29-31 1989.

Burns, F.J., Albert, R.E., and Garte, S.J. Multiple stages in radiation carcinogenesis of rat skin. Environ. Health Perspect. 81:67-72 1989.

Garte, S.J. Oncogene activation in multistage carcinogenesis.J. Amer. Coll. Tox., 8:241-243, 1989.

Garte, S.J. Oncogene activation in chemically-induced rat nasal tumors. In: Nasal Carcinogenesis in Rodents: Relevence to Human Health Risk, (V. Feron and M. Bosland, eds.), Pudoc Wageningen Netherlands, pp 165-170, 1989.

Burns, F.J., Sawey, M.J., Hosselet, S., and Garte, S.J. Risk assessment and multiple stages in radiation carcinogenesis. In: Low Dose Radiation: Biological Bases of Risk Assessment. (K. Baverstock ed.) Taylor and Francis, London. pp 571-582, 1989.

Garte, S.J., Burns, F.J., Ashkenazi-Kimmel, T., Cosma, G.N. and Sawey, M.J. A model for oncogene activation during tumor progression in vivo. Anticancer Res., 9:1439-1446, 1989.

Wirgin, I.I. Currie D.C., and Garte S.J. Activation of K-ras in liver tumors of Hudson river tomcod. Carcinogenesis 10:2311-2315, 1989.

Cosma, G.N., Marchok, A., and Garte, S.J. Oncogene expression in cell lines derived from rat tracheal implants exposed in vivo to 7,12-dimethyl-benz(a)anthracene. Molec. Carcinogen. 2:268-273, 1989.

Garte, S.J. and Kneip, T. Metabolism. In: Manual of Biologic Monitoring Methods, (T.J. Kneip and J.V. Crable, eds.), American Public Health Foundation, Washington, 1988, pp. 15-26.

Hochwalt, A.E., Solomon, J.J., and Garte, S.J. Mechanism of H-ras oncogene activation in mouse squamous carcinoma induced by an alkylating agent. Cancer Res., 48: 556-558, 1988.

Hochwalt, A.E., Wirgin, I., Felber, M., Currie, D., and Garte, S.J. Detection of novel non-ras oncogenes in rat nasal squamous cell carcinomas. Molec. Carcinogenesis, 1: 4-6, 1988.

Zelikoff, J.T., Garte, S.J., and Belman, S. Correspondence re: Nile Feuerstein et al. Differential phosphorylation events associated with phorbol ester effects on acceleration versus inhibition of cell growth. Cancer Research, 47: 329-330, 1987.

Sawey, M.J., Hood, A.T., Burns, F.J., and Garte, S.J. Activation of c-myc and K-ras oncogenes in primary rat skin tumors induced by ionizing radiation. Molec. Cell Biol., 7: 932-935, 1987.

Hood, A.T., Currie, D.C., and Garte, S.J. Establishment of a rat nasal epithelial cell line. In Vitro, 23: 274-278, 1987.

Garte, S.J. Phorbol ester effects on adrenergic hormone signal transduction in normal and H-ras transformed cells. Ann. New York Acad. Sci., 494: 111-113, 1987.

Penn, A., Garte, S.J., and Warren, L. Transforming sequences associated with atherosclerotic plaque DNA. In: Cardiovascular Disease: Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms, Prevention, and Treatment, (L.L. Gallo, ed.), Plenum Press, New York, 1987, pp. 235-247.

Garte, S.J., Currie, D.C., and Troll, W. Inhibition of H-ras oncogene transformation of NIH3T3 cells by protease inhibitors, Cancer Res., 47: 3159-3162, 1987.

Garte, S.J. Activation of multiple oncogene pathways: a model for experimental carcinogenesis. J. Theor. Biol., 129: 177-188, 1987.

Garte, S.J., Sawey, M.M., Burns, F.J., Felber, M., and Ashkenazi-Kimmel, T. Multiple oncogene activation in a radiation carcinogenesis model. In: Anticarcinogenesis and Radiation Protection, (P. Cerutti, F. Nygaard, and M. Simic, eds.), Plenum Press, New York, 1987, pp. 341-344.

Penn, A., Garte, S.J., Warren, L., Nesta, D., and Mindich, B. A transforming gene in human atherosclerotic plaque DNA. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci., 83: 7951-7955, 1986.

Snyder, C.A., Garte, S.J., Sellakumar, A.R., and Albert, R.E. Relationship between the levels of binding to DNA and the carcinogenic potencies in rat nasalmucosa for three alkylating agents. Cancer Lett., 33: 175-181, 1986.

Garte, S.J., Sawey, M.J., and Burns, F.J. Oncogenes activated in radiation-induced rat skin tumors. In: Radiation Carcinogenesis and DNA Alterations, (F.J. Burns, A.C. Upton, and G. Silini, eds.), pp. 389-397, Plenum Publishing, New York, 1986.

Belman, S. and Garte, S.J. Proteases and cyclic nucleotides. In: Arachidonic Acid Metabolism and Tumor Promotion, (S.M. Fischer and T.J. Slaga, eds.), Martinus Nijhoff, Boston, pp. 199-253, 1985.

Hausey, G.M., Kirschmeier, P., Garte, S.J., Burns, F.J., Troll, W., and Weinstein, I.B. Expression of long terminal repeat (LTR) sequences in carcinogen-induced murine skin carcinomas. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Comm., 127: 391-398, 1985.

Garte, S.J., Edinger, F., and Mufson, R.A. Phorbol ester activation of epidermal protein kinase C from tumor promotion sensitive and resistant mouse strains.Cancer Lett., 29: 215-221, 1985.

Garte, S.J., Hood, A.T., Hochwalt, A.E., D’Eustachio, P., Snyder, C.A., Segal, A., and Albert, R.E. Carcinogen specificity in the activation of transforming genes by direct-acting alkylating agents. Carcinogenesis, 6: 1709-1712, 1985.

Garte, S.J. Differential effects of phorbol ester on the beta-adrenergic response of normal and ras-transformed NIH3T3 cells. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Comm., 133: 702-708, 1985.

Garte, S.J., Currie, D., and Belman, S. Inhibition of beta-adrenergic response in cultured epidermal cells by phorbol myristate acetate. Carcinogenesis, 4: 939-940, 1983.

Garte, S.J. and Belman, S. Prostaglandin E fails to elevate cyclic AMP levels in mouse epidermis in vivo and in vitro. J. Invest. Derm., 81: 422-423, 1983.

Belman, S. and Garte, S.J. Phorbol myristate acetate (PMA) uncouples the relationship between beta adrenergic receptors and adenyl cyclase in mouse epidermis: a phenotypic trait in papillomas. In: Cocarcinogenesis and Biological Effects of Tumor Promoters, (E. Hecker, N.E. Fusenig, W. Kunz, F. Marks, and H.W. Thielmman, Eds.), Raven Press, New York, 1982, pp. 561-563

Wiedow, M.A., Kneip, T.J., and Garte, S.J. Cadmium binding proteins from blue crabs(callinectes sapidus) environmentally exposed to cadmium. Environ. Res., 28: 164-170, 1982.

Garte, S.J., Fennikoh, K.B. and Belman, S. Comparison of the effects of age and phorbol myristate acetate on the beta-adrenergic system in mouse epidermis. Mech. Age Devel., 18: 209-214, 1982.

Belman, S. and Garte, S.J. Antagonism between phorbol myristate acetate and butyric acid on isoproterenol elevation of cyclic AMP and their effects on beta adrenergic receptors in mouse epidermis. Cancer Res., 40: 240-244, 1980.

Garte, S.J. and Belman, S. Tumor promoter uncouples beta-adrenergic receptor from adenyl cyclase in mouse epidermis. Nature, 284: 171-173, 1980.

Garte, S.J. and Belman, S. Diurnal variation in cyclic nucleotide levels in normal and phorbol myristate acetate treated mouse epidermis. J. Invest. Dermatol., 74: 224-225, 1980.

Garte, S.J. and Belman, S. Decreased beta-adrenergic responsiveness in mouse epidermal papilloma during tumor promotion with phorbol myristate acetate. Cancer Lett., 9: 245-249, 1980.

Belman, S., Troll, W., and Garte, S.J. Effects of phorbol myristate acetate on cyclic nucleotide levels in mouse epidermis. Cancer Res., 38: 2978-2982, 1978.

Garte, S.J. and Belman, S. Effects of multiple phorbol myristate acetate treatments on cyclic nucleotide levels in mouse epidermis. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun., 84: 489-494, 1978.

Garte, S.J. and Russel, C.S. Isolation and characterization of a hemagglutinin from Ammphitrite ornata, a polychaetous annelid. Biochim. Biophys. Acta, 439: 368-379, 1976.

Segal, A. and Garte, S.J. In vitro acylation of the epsilon amino group in calf thymus histones by the carcinogen beta-propiolactone. Chem. Biol. Interact., 15: 319-326, 1976.

