Heroes sometimes fail: Why Stephen Hawking is wrong

As a human being who often struggles with relatively trivial difficulties in life, I have long felt admiration for Stephen Hawking’s courage and determination to continue working in spite of a highly-debilitating disease. As a physics enthusiast, I have the greatest respect for his accomplishments. But now, as a result of an article published in The Guardian two weeks ago, I also feel embarrassment for, and disappointment in, Hawking. The article reported his views on religion and metaphysics — they were unoriginal, ill-informed, biased, insensitive, and even arrogant.

Read more on the SixDay Science website: https://sixdayscience.com/2011/06/02/heroes-sometimes-fail/

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

