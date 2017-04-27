Why is Escaping Atheism so vulgar and caustic?

Max Kolbe and Missing the Mark discuss why the Escaping Atheism occasionally (or frequently) uses vulgar and caustic language. [Warning: Following video has adult language starting at 3:00.]

Max Kolbe introduces the video with defining Escaping Atheism’s mission of secular criticism of atheism. He mentions the question he’s received from more than one Christian of why social media interactions involve swearing at times.

Conversation between Missing the Mark and Max breaks in where Max discusses places and times where the culture is rough and tumble, ie, the wild west, inner cities, and rough suburban neighborhoods.

Max mentions that Christians have no obligation to meet the culture in the same rough style. He also acknowledges that vulgar language can make people look juvenile.

Max then discusses his freshman year at Catholic school and his homeroom teacher, who freely swore in the classroom. He enthusiastically discusses the frank language used by his St. Augustine monk with specific examples. Offers several examples of American Catholic sub-cultures that swear frequently. Ends the segment mentioning that the use of vulgar language is not directly considered wrong/sinful and that no one has an obligation to use words that make them uncomfortable.

