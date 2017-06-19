Jordon Peterson – Bashing Christianity doesn’t make you smart

Jordon Peterson discusses why it’s easy to bash Christianity and why it doesn’t make you smart. Lively discussion of preserving not well explained heritage is important, the possible escaping the responsibilities that Christian lays on people, the meaning of sacrifice ancient and modern. He segues into the idea that idea of personal sacrifice to a benevolent God is a frightening concept. He finishes by saying the bashing of Christianity at the level of universities is a terrible thing. The level of cynicism is completely anti-humanity. Segement is about 10 minutes long and video starts at close to the beginning.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

