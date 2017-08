Yes this fella says he’s a real live Witch, and is in no way affiliated with Wicca, which he says is feminist bunk. He has some choice words for Manospherians talking about Evolutionary Psychology too!

He recommends these books to understand his faith:

“The Witch-cult in Western Europe: A Study in Anthropology” by Dr. Margaret Murray and ” “The Tarim Mummies” by JP Mallory and Victor H. Mair

