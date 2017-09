Bertrand Russell was a famous Atheist, who gave us “Russell’s Teapot” and “Why I Am Not A Christian.” Today Max and Todd from Praise of Folly take apart an overrated “rationalist.” Please also subscribe to Todd’s “Praise of Folly” channel for more interesting interviews! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh9m… Bertrand Russell’s essay: https://users.drew.edu/~jlenz/whynot….

