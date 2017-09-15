Atheists Always Lie #01:

Atheism is no longer just the average person who decides they don’t believe in God or don’t find the evidence for God they’ve seen so far convincing. It is now an ideological hate movement and cult ideology, rooted originally in Marxist thought but now embraced by many libertarians and “conservative” right-wingers. The cult gets by by simply lying about the evidence wherever the find it.

In reality we have evidence in multiple fields in science. So to kick off an ongoing series we’re dubbing “Atheists Always Lie,” we will look at just one of the areas where we have evidence for God in contemporary mainstream science: Near Death Experience.

Let us know your thoughts and share your suggestions!

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

