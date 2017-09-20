Atheists Always Lie #04: History

Links: Atheists Always Lie Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsRsi…

God’s Philosophers by James Hannam https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/6…

Galileo Goes To Jail and Other Myths about Science and Religion by Ronald L. Numbers: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/5…

How the Catholic Church Built Western Civilization by Thomas E. Woods https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/3…

The New Atheist Denial of History by Borden W. Painter Jr.: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2…

The New Atheist Threat: The Dangerous Rise of Secular Extremists https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2…

The Better Angels of Our Nature (where Stephen Pinker lies about history): https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1…

The Moral Arc: How Science Makes Us More Moral (where Michael Shermer lies about history): https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2…

Borden W. Painter: The Three-Part Escaping Atheism interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yiLJK…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

