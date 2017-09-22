Author Brian Niemeier on Ideological Atheism & Science Fiction

Brian Neimeier is a noted award-winning Science Fiction author of Souldancer and other bugs, and has dug extensively into the history of ideological Atheism in Science Fiction, from the John W. Campbell clique and more, starting in the 1930s and persisting to this day.

Books and other links:

Gary Gygax’s Dungeons & Dragons Appendix N: http://digital-eel.com/blog/ADnD_read…

Jeffro Johnson’s book on Appendix N: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/3…

Breakfast in the Ruins by Barry N. Malzberg https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/6…

Mutation or Death! by John B. Michel http://fancyclopedia.org/mutation-or-…

SJWs Always Lie: Taking Down the Thought Police https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

