Atheists Always Lie #05: Atheists lie about Atheism

Atheists lie and say they are not an idelogical movement, that it’s rare for people to leave Atheism, that Atheists have higher IQs, are better at science, are less likely to go to jail, are more mentally healthy, and are just the default rational human beings. These are all lies.

Starting references: Do Athesits Really Have Higher IQs? by Dr. William M. Briggs https://strangenotions.com/atheists-h…

The Irrational Atheist by Vox Day https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1…

Atheist Indoctrination: http://www.conservapedia.com/Atheist_…

Atheist Retention http://www.conservapedia.com/Atheism#…

Atheism and health: http://www.conservapedia.com/Atheism_…

