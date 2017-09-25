Church shooting in Tennessee discussion/analysis

Another Church attacked, this time a shooting. Is there Atheist involvement? Muslim involvement? Pure mental illness and nothing else? We don’t know, but it’s all fair speculation. Join Max, Andrew, and Matt/Brandon in an informal stream!

More on the Antioch Shooting: http://www.tennessean.com/story/news/…

Irony: Antiochan Orthodox Christians are the most persecuted today: http://myocn.net/persecution-christia…

Deflating and Escaping Atheism: Skeptic Feminism and Atheism’s Violence Problem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaXWt…

Atheist Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer: http://www.godtvradio.com/2017/08/ath…

Max Abrams who writes on what makes rich young kids in the West turn violent jihadi: https://twitter.com/MaxAbrahms

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

