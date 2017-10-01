Max and Wayne Philmore, Science Teacher & Apologist

Wayne Philmore studies Astrophysics, argues with oversimplistic Creationists, and is an up and coming Christian Apologist. We’ll talk spirituality, science, and more! Useful links: Bishop Robert Barron on The “Genesis Problem”

Please support our work on http://EscapingAtheism.com. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVsbV…

Testimony of former supporter of Creationist Charismatic Evangelical Kent Hovind: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5paNh…

Wayne’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/drphilmo…

Astrophysicist and former Atheist Sarah Salviander on the Big Bang, Supermassive Black Holes, and more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEJaS…

Wayne’s Religioni of Reason group https://www.facebook.com/ReligionofRe…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

