A number of Atheists have begun accusing us of “Hate speech” and trying to get us banned from all social media–YouTube, Google, Twitter, Discord, and more. But this begs an interesting question: why are Atheists allowed to say anything they like about religion and religious people, but are immune from criticisms themselves, and entitled to silence their critics? We’ll have a look tonight.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest