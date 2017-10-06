Atheists Today That We Like

A widespread myth is that the Escaping Atheism team and its friends “hate” Atheists and refuse to talk to them. Not at all. Not only did some of us used to be Atheist, but some of our volunteers and friends are. Join us as we talk about Atheists we think are worth your time to check out!

Channels run by Atheists worth checking out:

Max interviews Atheists:

Max talks to Street Epistemologist Open Inquiry: https://youtu.be/ZP4pqyiLsAU

Max and anarchist author Keith Preston: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zz0f8…

