Professor SJ Thomason on Richard Carrier’s Honesty Problem

“Historian” Richard Carrier is not respected by most of his fellow historians, and there’s a reason. As Professor Thomason notes, the man simply isn’t honest to the historical record, and has a huge credibility problem with anyone who isn’t already an ideologically committed Atheist and anti-Christian.
