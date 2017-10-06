Professor SJ Thomason on Richard Carrier’s Honesty Problem

“Historian” Richard Carrier is not respected by most of his fellow historians, and there’s a reason. As Professor Thomason notes, the man simply isn’t honest to the historical record, and has a huge credibility problem with anyone who isn’t already an ideologically committed Atheist and anti-Christian.

Pseudohistorian Richard Carrier’s easily debunked “expert analysis”: https://www.richardcarrier.info/archi…

Professor Thomason’s response to Carrier’s nonsense and provable lies here: https://christianapologistweb.wordpre…

Escaping Atheism’s pages on historian Borden Painter: https://escapingatheism.com/?s=borden…

