Hiith the Atheist, who has already proven he doesn’t understand Christianity or the Bible (see our previous response video to his religious conversion story) and has now proven he doesn’t understand Science anymore than he understands Religion.

Hiith’s Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_vyA…

Our previous deconstruction of Hiith’s ludicrously bad “Christian” upbringing and has daffy, beliefs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okk0I…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest