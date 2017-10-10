Have No Pity for the Professional Atheist

Paid professional Atheists: do they deserve any particular gentle approach? Why?

Richard Carrier lies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ednv…

Hiith is a science and religion illiterate who lies about science: https://youtu.be/dZ-XRyymVps

Honeybadgers fabricate science and history: https://youtu.be/sQMwKDKI47Q

Keith Preston, a mature atheist embarrassed by the ideologues: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zz0f8…

Open Inquiry, a young man thinking for himself out of the mindtrap of “Street Epistemology” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZP4pq…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

