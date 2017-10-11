Max and Todd: Theological Implications of Quantum Physics

Numerous scientists affirm, Quantum Physics, including the latest Digital Universe Theory, suggests we live in a “simulated” Reality where physical reality is not present when unobserved–and requires an Independent, basically Omniscient Observer, to make sense. We’ll discuss the implications of this, if true, in traditional Theology.

Materialism explained in 60 seconds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Muamj…

Quantum Physics Debunks Materialism (takes a strong pro-Idealist stand): https://youtu.be/4C5pq7W5yRM

The Introspective Argument https://youtu.be/4l1lQMCOguw

The Digital Physics Argument for God: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2Xsp…

