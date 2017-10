“Street Epistemology” is a cult movement that works with bad Epistemology and ludicrously slanted sales techniques to sell Atheism, along with phony science and phony history. Max recently had a talk with one. Andrew has a dissection.

To see the off-the-cuff conversation with what turned out to be two well-trained and well-prepared Atheists, check this with “Gonna Go For It” and “Molly.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MT2t…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest