The real history of Halloween and plus general Non-Atheist hijinx!
Links: Martyred in the USSR: http://martyredintheussr.com/
Druids on Halloween: http://www.druidry.org/druid-way/teac…
An Exorcist Explains the Demonic: https://www.sophiainstitute.com/produ…
Exorcisms on the Rise: http://www.ibtimes.com/exorcisms-are-…
Psychiatrist with expertise and experience in Exorcism: https://www.washingtonpost.com/postev…
Psychologist with no expertise whatsoever and no objectivity attempts to “debunk” the experienced psychiatrist: https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/…
The Physics of Angels (and other noncorporeal beings): https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2…
Anime Christianity: http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php…
Horse Boy movie: http://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/04/24/…
Trinity Blood: http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php…
Trigun: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0251439/
Christian-themed Anime series at Churchpop: https://churchpop.com/2014/11/03/4-an…