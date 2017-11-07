Texas Church Shooting & Atheism’s Unmentionable Violence Problem

No one ever killed in the name of Atheism? Try again. It’s common. Time for more in the media and elsewhere to start noticing.
Killer Preached Atheism http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/hig…
Skeptic Feminist turned violent: https://youtu.be/jaXWt8DzmAo
Texas Church Shooting on Daily Mail: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic…
Reverent Jim Jones “Deconverted” to Atheism and became a mass murderer. https://youtu.be/kFp6hVl-rEs
The Honest Atheist: Jeffrey Dahmer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpNYD…
Scientific data on Atheism and mental health: http://www.conservapedia.com/Atheism#…
The Irrational Atheist by Vox Day: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1…
Born Believers: The Science of Children’s Religious Belief: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1…
Martyred in the USSR – millions killed by Militant Atheists: http://martyredintheussr.com/