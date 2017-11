DarkMatter2525 is yet another in a long line of Internet Atheists who just make crap up and expect you to believe them. They used to at least pretend it was “comedy” when they were doing that, now they just spew it. Join Todd from Praise of Folly, Mathoma, Ghost of Buckley, and Max as we take apart yet another Atheist Blowhard Who Fabricates His Data.

