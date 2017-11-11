Red Pill Religion: Max and Non-Fake Witch Autumn Storm

Male and female, there are real spiritual Witches in the world. They say they are misunderstood, and misrepresented by today’s feminist “Wicca.” Come as we discuss the spiritual with an interesting man: Autumn Storm.

Inspiring Philosophy: The Case for the Soul https://www.youtube.com/results?searc…

Sally Quinn, Washington Socialite and murderous Occultist: https://www.washingtonpost.com/outloo…

Flatland:A Romance of Many Dimensions https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/4…

Nobel prize winning scientist Kary Mullis’s “Dancing Naked in the Mind Field” https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/4…

Russell Targ: The Reality of ESP: A Physicist’s Proof of Psychic Abilities https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1…

