Claiming he wanted a friendly conversation, an Atheist called “Escaping Biased Christians” (he claims now to be a Secular Buddhist) tried to get us suspended again. We had to re-upload the stream to get rid of porn he was flashing, which he showed and then had friends Report us for. When we say not to trust Atheists, we have reasons don’t we?

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest