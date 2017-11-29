Deflating & Escaping: The Week In Atheist Stupid #TWIS

Genetically Modified Skeptic has dropped a jaw-droppingly dumb video. Deflating & Max take a look. Much hilarity ensues.

Useful Graphic: https://i.imgur.com/nova1Yz.jpg

Hitchens was a vile man who is not missed by anyone sane. https://i.imgur.com/JaWsUsY.jpg

Odious toffeenosed smarmy shallow hateful Atheist fop and bigot Stephen Fry: https://i.imgur.com/oxeOg4e.jpg

Sargon rationalizes away how a “skeptical” nihilist worldview couldn’t possibly have anything to do with violence. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xQRg…

The Skeptic Feminist Killing — the Atheism had everything to do with it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vp78A…

Genetically Modified Skeptic’s”If Atheists Argued Like Theists” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ndw_o…

Conservapedia’s extremely well-referenced pages on Atheism. (Watch cowardly Atheists just make excuses to avoid addressing the data): http://www.conservapedia.com/Atheism

Vox Day’s “The Irrational Atheist” – handy book, and you should notice how Atheists lie about its all the time and try to attack the author instead: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

