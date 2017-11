Godless Cranium pretends he’s a Free Speech martyr. He’s not. He probably won’t give a straight answer to this, either.

Will he pledge to protect religious people who get doxxed, harassed, deplatformed, or otherwise censored? Will he stand by us, even though we don’t like him and he doesn’t like us? We don’t think Atheists are sincere when they say they’re for free speech. Do you believe him?

