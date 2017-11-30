Max & John C. Wright: Violence inherent to Atheism

Is the Atheist worldview inherently violent? We suspect so. How are we wrong, do you think?
Referenced items:
John C. Wright’s blog & other goodies: http://www.scifiwright.com/
A Manual for Creating Atheists: https://www.amazon.com/Manual-Creatin…
Martyred in the USSR: http://martyredintheussr.com/
The Atheist Violence Problem as we’ve discussed on other shows: The Week in Atheist Stupid #1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vp78A…
Texas Church Shooting by Christian-hating Atheist who hung out in Atheist forums: https://youtu.be/txb7VTL4pTY
The Skeptic Feminist murder — which we think happened because of Atheism and Skepticism more than any other factor: https://youtu.be/vp78AiLi9Nk
Secular vs. Religious regimes and Violence: https://i.imgur.com/W8cesUq.jpg