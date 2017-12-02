Max & John Baptiste: Sargon Tries To Understand Thomas Paine while Grim babbles

Sargon of Akkad is always laughable when he tries to explore ideas. Being an Atheist, his choice of materials to read are also surprisingly predictable as he narrowminds his way along the typical Atheist path. It leads nowhere of course but perhaps the trip will be worth it to him. When he figures out none of the Founders could stand Thomas Paine and that it’s for good reason, he might want to move on.

Grim’s Obfuscations, Othering, and Attempts To Divert: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXJSa…

Sargon’s pathetic analysis of Thomas Paine: https://youtu.be/VaDhUh1aJ0c

John Locke: On the Reasonableness of Christianity http://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/loc…

Age of Reason Rebuttal: http://www.coffeehousetheology.com/ag…

