Proudly ignorant Sargon loves Thomas Paine because Thomas Paine is as pig ignorant and stupid as he is. Benjamin Franklin gave the best answer to this fool when he wrote to tell Thomas Paine what he thought of “The Age of Reason.”

Proudly ignorant Sargon’s worshipful adulation of his hero: https://youtu.be/VaDhUh1aJ0c

Benjamin Franklin’s Letter to Thomas Paine, Sargon’s Hero: https://wallbuilders.com/benjamin-fra…

