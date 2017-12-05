Max & Former Atheist Now Anglican Steve Macias

Currently Steve serves as a Catechist, lay-pastor, at Christ the Redeemer Church – An Anglican Parish is Davis, California. A city known for its progressive-ethic – and hence dubbed the “People’s Republic of Davis” by Rush Limbaugh. Mostly owing to the influence of the University of California at Davis, Davis is known for its liberal and anti-Christian ideology. As of 2014, it was ranked in the top ten percent of the most-liberal of California’s 150 largest cities. Steve converted from Atheism to Christianity as a teenager – initially persuaded to give Christianity a fair shake by the apologetics ministry of Josh McDowell. Steve fell into a world of theistic evidence and logic reading Cornelius Van Til and St. Thomas Aquinas. Steve is also a seminarian at Trinity School for Ministry. His professional work consulting with political campaigns, leading nonprofit organizations, and in the California State Capitol has been recognized by The Los Angeles Times, National Review Magazine, and Our Sunday Visitor. Steve is a postulant in the Anglican Church in North America and leads communications for the Sacramento Valley Deanery. He and his wife Sarah and have four children: Athanasius, Anselm, Assumpta, and Basil.

