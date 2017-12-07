Max & John C. Wright: Atheist pseudoscience & scandals

Posted on by

Sex and violence seem to go with Atheism. So does pseudoscience. Join Max & John as they talk about it.

Links:

Our Discord: https://discord.gg/pFTY654

Our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/17879…

Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedPillReligion

Our Minds: http://Minds.com/EscapingAtheism

Our Patreon: http://www.Patreon.com/escapingatheism

Our Bitcoin and Paypal Tip Jar: http://www.EscapingAtheism.com

Astrophysicist Sarah Salviander: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEJaS…

Biochemist Sy Garte: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvUhW…

Max and Johanan Raatz: https://youtu.be/yos1PxhyRgo

Skeptico and Dr. Jeffrey Long: https://youtu.be/SyhZV-LGtJ8

John’s blog: http://SciFiWright.com

— Our Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/escapingatheism

Our Patreon: http://Patreon.com/EscapingAtheism

Our Discord server: https://discord.gg/pFTY654 Our web site: http://RedPillReligion.com

 