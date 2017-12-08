Borden Painter pt 2 Frauds Steven Pinker Michael Shermer & others

Sam Harris, Michael Shermer, Stephen Pinker, Richard Dawkins, and others are singled out by Distinguished Professor of History Borden W. Painter Jr., former President of Trinity College, as maliciously distributing hate propaganda using historical methods directly comparable to historical revisionists who outright deny the Holocaust.

To see Painter’s unmatchable resume/CV, see: https://escapingatheism.com/2017/03/2…

Please be sure to buy his book and tell as many people as possible about it! https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2…

