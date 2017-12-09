Max and Levitical – Atheism, Fundamentalism, & Sola Scriptura

Former Deist and former Baptist turned Catholic, Levitical has a lot of thoughts on Godlessness in society, and the causes of ideological Atheism.
Levitical’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRx…
Our Discord: https://discord.gg/pFTY654
Our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/17879…
Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedPillReligion
Our Minds: http://Minds.com/EscapingAtheism
Our Patreon: http://www.Patreon.com/escapingatheism
Our Bitcoin and Paypal Tip Jar: http://www.EscapingAtheism.com