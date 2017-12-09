Max and Levitical – Atheism, Fundamentalism, & Sola Scriptura

Posted on by

Former Deist and former Baptist turned Catholic, Levitical has a lot of thoughts on Godlessness in society, and the causes of ideological Atheism.

Levitical’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRx…

Our Discord: https://discord.gg/pFTY654

Our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/17879

Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedPillReligion

Our Minds: http://Minds.com/EscapingAtheism

Our Patreon: http://www.Patreon.com/escapingatheism

Our Bitcoin and Paypal Tip Jar: http://www.EscapingAtheism.com