A classic from our vaults, Sy Garte is one of the most interesting guys you’ll ever talk to, especially if you’re into biochemistry, genetics, science generally, and the utterly undeniable reality that there has to be a God.

Sy Garte’s beautiful blog on Science and the Spiritual: https://thebookofworks.com/

Support our work through Bitcoin or Paypal at http://RedPillReligion.com or http://EscapingAtheism.com.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest