Max and John C. Wright: Atheism’s Scientific Illiteracy Problem

Support our work through Bitcoin or Paypal at http://RedPillReligion.com or http://EscapingAtheism.com.

John C. Wright’s blog: http://www.scifiwright.com/

John C. Wright’s Amazon page: https://smile.amazon.com/John-C.-Wrig…

Rupert Sheldrake’s The Science Delusion, Banned TED talk. No Atheist can articulate anything of substance he’s wrong about in his criticisms. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKHUa…

The Case for the Soul, the peer reviewed papers that show that you have to have a soul: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBsI_…

Einstein hated Big Bang because he thought the physics of an expanding universe was lousy. He eventually conceded completely and changed his mind thanks to LeMaitre. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcJDW…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

