Atheist Cultist Noel Plum Defends the Indefensible

Noel Plum hates serious believing Jews and Christians. He only respects primitive Fundamentalists, but he hates them too, and wants to “deconvert” their children. He also admits his goal and the goal of those in his cult network is to convert our children to Atheism and to turn children against their parents. In short, Noel Plum proves Atheism is a malevolent hate movement and a bizarre cult. Join Max and Ghost of Buckley as we respond to his hateful, inaccurate, ideological gibberish. Support our work through Bitcoin or Paypal at http://RedPillReligion.com or http://EscapingAtheism.com.

Our Discord: https://discord.gg/pFTY654

Our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/17879…

Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedPillReligion

Our Minds: http://Minds.com/EscapingAtheism

Our Patreon: http://www.Patreon.com/escapingatheism

Our Bitcoin and Paypal Tip Jar: http://www.EscapingAtheism.com

Red Pill Movie: http://theredpillmovie.com/

Martyred in the USSR: http://martyredintheussr.com/

Dr. Steve Turley on the Emerging Post Secular Order: https://youtu.be/-QeMm71Z6xY

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

