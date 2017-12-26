Max & Brett Keane on Atheist YouTube History

Secret History of YouTube Atheism, a blast from our past utterly worth listening to and pondering. Atheism on YouTube was a brutal movement of violent censorship, very much like the Stalinist “League of the Militant Godless.” Brett was there and has the stories, and he’s still harassed and lied about by them to this day.
