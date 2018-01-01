Holy Warriors of the Wasteland

Nerds and RPG action to relax on New Year’s. We’re playing a D20 based tabletop game on Roll20.net with some friends. Set in a postapocolyptic wasteland, the old United States is now broken into several independent monarchies and republics. And our intrepid adventurers are off to fight an Aztec cult, and a heretical bizarre Mormon sect, with Catholics and Evangelicals allying against the threat.

