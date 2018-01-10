Max & Dr. Steve Turley: President Trump & Our Post-Secular Future

Dr. Steve Turley’s research & book show that the end of Secular Atheist Modernity is upon us–and how that happened (hint, it’s not just Trump):
Dr. Turley’s Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsi…
President Trump and Our Post-Secular Future: How the 2016 Election Signals the Dawning of A Conservative Nationalist Age (Donald Trump, Great Again, Fire, God and Trump, nationalism, populism): https://smile.amazon.com/President-Tr…
Our Discord: https://discord.gg/pFTY654
Our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/17879…
Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedPillReligion
Our Minds: http://Minds.com/EscapingAtheism
Our Patreon: http://www.Patreon.com/escapingatheism
Our Bitcoin and Paypal Tip Jar: http://www.EscapingAtheism.com