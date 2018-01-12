Qanon Censorship & Postmortem: A Troubling Conspiracy By Fakers

Qanon is real, but only in the sense that it’s a real conspiracy operation involving many players. But the players behind it are clearly clever fakers, or hijackers, trying to mess with people, and lacks the professionalism of a real world operation.

