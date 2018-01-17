Illiberal #Liberalists: Sargon & Co Set Agenda for the Non-Atheist Majority

Sargon, Vee Monroe, Louis le Vau, Rags, King Crocaduck, and others are going to set the new ideological agenda for all the “Free Thinking” Atheists. What they won’t answer is why anyone should care what they think or care what they want or trust anything they have to say. Also, we’ll examine why these guys are so painfully lost.

Sargon & Co’s #Liberalist

Stream #1 – Principles https://youtu.be/yaoPiRKQ9Os

Our Discord: https://discord.gg/pFTY654

Our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/17879…

Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedPillReligion

Our Minds: http://Minds.com/EscapingAtheism

Our Patreon: http://www.Patreon.com/escapingatheism

Our Bitcoin and Paypal Tip Jar: http://www.EscapingAtheism.com

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

