Illiberal #Liberalists: Sargon & Co Set Agenda for the Non-Atheist Majority

Sargon, Vee Monroe, Louis le Vau, Rags, King Crocaduck, and others are going to set the new ideological agenda for all the “Free Thinking” Atheists. What they won’t answer is why anyone should care what they think or care what they want or trust anything they have to say. Also, we’ll examine why these guys are so painfully lost.
Sargon & Co’s #Liberalist
Stream #1 – Principles https://youtu.be/yaoPiRKQ9Os
