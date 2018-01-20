Max & Granarkadis: Persecution of the Orthodox Church by Atheists

Religion-hating Atheists who said “religion is an outdated superstition” and “against science” and “science has proven we have no need for God” and “religion is holding us back as a species” murdered many. Granarkadis, a Russian Orthodox, has a story. Max chimes in.

Links: Russian New Martyrs http://www.orthodox.net/russiannm/ind…

How churches in the Soviet Union were desecrated and repurposed: http://m.dw.com/en/how-churches-in-th…

Martyred in the USSR: http://martyredintheussr.com/

