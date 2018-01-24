Max & Astrophysicist Sarah Salviander: Theology & Black Holes

In this installment we talk about physics and astronomy, Protestant Catholic and Jewish scientists, history, other areas of science, the peer review system, and a very surprising connection to the book of Genesis and our estimated 14 billion year old universe.
Our Discord: https://discord.gg/pFTY654
Our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/17879…
Our Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedPillReligion
Our Minds: http://Minds.com/EscapingAtheism
Our Patreon: http://www.Patreon.com/escapingatheism
Our Bitcoin and Paypal Tip Jar: http://www.EscapingAtheism.com